In Kyiv, Modi advocated a diplomatic end to Russia's war against Ukraine

India insists on a diplomatic settlement of the war between the Russian Federation and Ukraine. This was stated by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi during a meeting in Kyiv on August 23 with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

India is ready to make an active contribution to achieving peace in Ukraine

According to Modi, India played a dual role in Russia's war against Ukraine. The first is humanitarian aid, the second is to "stay away from war."

With complete conviction, we stayed away from war, but that never meant that we were mere indifferent observers. We have never taken on such a role. We have never been neutral. And from the first day we had our side. Peace was on our side. Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India

Today is a historic day in Ukrainian-Indian relations. Today, the Prime Minister of India is visiting Ukraine for the first time. This in itself is a very historic event. Tomorrow is your national day. This is a very important day. From myself personally and on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India, I wish you the best and hope for peace and prosperity in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister added that India supports respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Two years ago in Samarkand, when I met with President Putin, I told him, looking him in the eye in front of the press, that this is not an era of war. And last month, when I visited Russia again to meet with President Putin, I made it clear to him that problems cannot be solved on the battlefield. The only way to solve problems is through dialogue and diplomacy. And without losing a moment, we must move in this direction. Both sides should sit down together and find ways out of this crisis. Share

Zelensky and Modi in Kyiv

Modi told Zelensky that "India is ready to make its proactive contribution and I personally, as a friend, if there is any role that I can play, I would very much like to play that role to achieve peace."

Mr. President, I came on the eve of your Independence Day. Therefore, I would like all of us to work towards restoration of peace as soon as possible and India will be ready to contribute proactively towards this goal.

The presidents of Ukraine and India made a joint statement

India emphasizes a peaceful settlement of the military conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. The Ukrainian side believes that the Joint Communiqué on the foundations of peace, adopted at the Peace Summit, can serve as a basis for further efforts to establish a just peace.

This is stated in the joint statement following the visit of the Prime Minister of India to Ukraine, published on the website of the President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian side emphasized that the Joint Communiqué on the Foundations of Peace, adopted at the Peace Summit, can serve as a basis for further efforts to establish a just peace based on dialogue, diplomacy and international law. Share

Another point in the joint statement emphasized that "the Indian side confirmed its principled position and focus on a peaceful settlement through dialogue and diplomacy, within the framework of which India participated in the Peace Summit held in Bürgenstock, Switzerland in June 2024."

The document also talks about the current state of economic and humanitarian cooperation between Ukraine and India.