The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released unique footage of the liberation of the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region, from Russian occupiers.

What is known about the liberation of the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk by DIU fighters?

According to the GUR, the assault and clearing of 40 enterprise buildings from Russian occupiers was one of the most difficult front-line operations in 2024.

The operation was carried out by reconnaissance soldiers of the "Timur Special Unit".

The video showed for the first time the assault operations supported by a 120-mm mortar, the capture of Russian occupiers, and the work of combat medics during this operation by the "Timurites".

Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is an enterprise in the city of Vovchansk, Chuguyiv district, Kharkiv region, for the production of aggregates and automatic pumping units. The plant was captured by the Russians after the start of a full-scale invasion. In June 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine blocked the units of the Russian occupiers and made it impossible for them to transport medicines and supplies. On September 24, 2024, GUR fighters regained control over the plant after clearing several dozen buildings of the facility.

What is known about the current situation on the front?

Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the Russian plans. At the same time, the occupiers continue to concentrate their efforts on the Kurakhiv, Pokrovsky, Vremovsky directions and in Kurshchyna.