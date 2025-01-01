The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released unique footage of the liberation of the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Region, from Russian occupiers.
- The liberation of the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk by DIU fighters was a significant and difficult front-line operation in 2024.
- The operation was carried out by the reconnaissance soldiers of the 'Timur Special Unit' and involved the capture of Russian occupiers and the work of combat medics.
- Unique footage released by the Main Intelligence Directorate showcases the assault operations supported by a 120-mm mortar during the liberation of the plant.
- The Vovchansk Aggregate Plant, once captured by Russian occupiers, was eventually taken back by GUR fighters after clearing several dozen buildings of the facility.
- Current situation on the front includes fierce fighting and multiple enemy attempts to advance in various directions, with Ukrainian defenders holding the lines and repelling attacks.
What is known about the liberation of the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk by DIU fighters?
According to the GUR, the assault and clearing of 40 enterprise buildings from Russian occupiers was one of the most difficult front-line operations in 2024.
The operation was carried out by reconnaissance soldiers of the "Timur Special Unit".
The video showed for the first time the assault operations supported by a 120-mm mortar, the capture of Russian occupiers, and the work of combat medics during this operation by the "Timurites".
Vovchansk Aggregate Plant is an enterprise in the city of Vovchansk, Chuguyiv district, Kharkiv region, for the production of aggregates and automatic pumping units. The plant was captured by the Russians after the start of a full-scale invasion. In June 2024, the Armed Forces of Ukraine blocked the units of the Russian occupiers and made it impossible for them to transport medicines and supplies. On September 24, 2024, GUR fighters regained control over the plant after clearing several dozen buildings of the facility.
What is known about the current situation on the front?
Since the beginning of the day, 101 combat clashes have taken place on the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the Russian plans. At the same time, the occupiers continue to concentrate their efforts on the Kurakhiv, Pokrovsky, Vremovsky directions and in Kurshchyna.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has been making three attempts to advance towards our positions in the areas of Kolisnykivka, Zagryzove, and Novaya Kruglyakivka since the beginning of the day.
The aggressor has also increased the number of attacks to six in the Lymansky direction. It is attacking near Novosergiyevka, Tverdokhlibovye, Kopanky, Makiyevka, and Ivanivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled nine attacks by the invaders in the area of Chasovy Yar, Stupochy, and Predtechyny. One clash is still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times in the Toretsk area and in the direction of Shcherbinivka. The battle is currently ongoing.
Enemy activity is still ongoing in the Pokrovske direction. Clashes of varying intensity have broken out here seventeen times today. Enemy attacks have been repelled in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Novy Trud, Solonye, Kotlyne, Pishchany, Pokrovsk, Novooleksiivka, and Novovasylivka. Seven more clashes are currently underway.
Fierce fighting took place in the Kurakhiv direction. Near Ukrainka, Petropavlivka, and Kurakhovo, 11 combat clashes took place during the day, and three enemy attacks are ongoing.
