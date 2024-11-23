The REB did not help the enemy tank to survive in the area of the city of Vovchansk. Ukrainian border guards burned Russian equipment with a drone, filming it on video.

Border guards destroyed an enemy tank near Vovchansk

The other day, aerial reconnaissance of the Kramatorsk border detachment detected an enemy tank heading towards the positions of the defense forces.

An FPV drone took off to hunt for such a desired goal.

When approaching the tank, it became clear that several powerful EWs of the occupiers were deployed on it, this did not prevent the masters of their craft from hitting and igniting the armored vehicle.

Border guards destroyed the positions of the Russian army near Vovchansk

Fighters of the "Scorpion" unit of the "Hart" border brigade destroyed the firing positions and electronic reconnaissance equipment of the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk direction with the help of attack drones.

This was reported by the State Border Service and released the relevant video.