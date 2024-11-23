The REB did not help the enemy tank to survive in the area of the city of Vovchansk. Ukrainian border guards burned Russian equipment with a drone, filming it on video.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian border guards used a drone to destroy a Russian tank near Vovchansk, showcasing their advanced military skills and modern technology.
- The video released by the State Border Service demonstrates the high level of training and combat readiness of the Ukrainian military in effectively countering enemy aggression.
- Fighters of the 'Scorpion' unit of the 'Hart' border brigade successfully destroyed enemy firing positions and electronic reconnaissance equipment using attack drones.
- The use of FPV drones and 'Vampire' drops by the border brigade 'Hart' resulted in significant damage to enemy targets, including personnel shelters and cargo vehicles.
- The successful operation near Vovchansk highlights the ongoing efforts of Ukrainian border guards to defend the eastern borders of the country against Russian aggression.
Border guards destroyed an enemy tank near Vovchansk
The other day, aerial reconnaissance of the Kramatorsk border detachment detected an enemy tank heading towards the positions of the defense forces.
An FPV drone took off to hunt for such a desired goal.
When approaching the tank, it became clear that several powerful EWs of the occupiers were deployed on it, this did not prevent the masters of their craft from hitting and igniting the armored vehicle.
Border guards destroyed the positions of the Russian army near Vovchansk
Fighters of the "Scorpion" unit of the "Hart" border brigade destroyed the firing positions and electronic reconnaissance equipment of the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk direction with the help of attack drones.
This was reported by the State Border Service and released the relevant video.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-