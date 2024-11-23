Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed a Russian tank near Vovchansk with a drone
Watch: Ukrainian border guards destroyed a Russian tank near Vovchansk with a drone

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
a drone
Читати українською

The REB did not help the enemy tank to survive in the area of the city of Vovchansk. Ukrainian border guards burned Russian equipment with a drone, filming it on video.

  • Ukrainian border guards used a drone to destroy a Russian tank near Vovchansk, showcasing their advanced military skills and modern technology.
  • The video released by the State Border Service demonstrates the high level of training and combat readiness of the Ukrainian military in effectively countering enemy aggression.
  • Fighters of the 'Scorpion' unit of the 'Hart' border brigade successfully destroyed enemy firing positions and electronic reconnaissance equipment using attack drones.
  • The use of FPV drones and 'Vampire' drops by the border brigade 'Hart' resulted in significant damage to enemy targets, including personnel shelters and cargo vehicles.
  • The successful operation near Vovchansk highlights the ongoing efforts of Ukrainian border guards to defend the eastern borders of the country against Russian aggression.

Border guards destroyed an enemy tank near Vovchansk

The other day, aerial reconnaissance of the Kramatorsk border detachment detected an enemy tank heading towards the positions of the defense forces.

An FPV drone took off to hunt for such a desired goal.

When approaching the tank, it became clear that several powerful EWs of the occupiers were deployed on it, this did not prevent the masters of their craft from hitting and igniting the armored vehicle.

Border guards destroyed the positions of the Russian army near Vovchansk

Fighters of the "Scorpion" unit of the "Hart" border brigade destroyed the firing positions and electronic reconnaissance equipment of the Russian invaders in the Vovchansk direction with the help of attack drones.

This was reported by the State Border Service and released the relevant video.

Reconnaissance and strike groups of UAVs of the border brigade "Hart" inflicted damage with FPV drones and drops from "Vampire" on enemy targets. The shelters of the invaders' personnel, their firing positions, means of radio-electronic intelligence and cargo vehicles came under fire.

