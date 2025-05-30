How the situation is developing on the main front lines — the General Staff meeting

Operational information as of 16:00 on 05/30/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders are attempting to advance in the Chasovy Yar area. The fighting is still ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks. The invading units tried to advance in the directions of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Verkhnokamyansky, but were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army attacked 15 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and in the directions of Novy Mir, Olhivka, Karpivka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor carried out four assault operations in the areas of Kindrashivka, Stepovaya Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, and Zagryzove; the clashes have now ended.

Ukrainian soldiers today stopped one enemy attack in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Toretsk direction, in the Toretsk area, our soldiers stopped one enemy offensive, another battle is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to press our defenders. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have already stopped 28 attacks. Stepanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zorya, Yablunivka, Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Poltavka, Koptevo, Novotoretske were hit by airstrikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, the enemy attacked 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Konstantinopol, Bahatyr, Odradne, Shevchenko, Novopol, and Zelene Pole. Three combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the enemy launched air strikes on Poltavka and Zaliznychne with unguided air missiles; on Verkhnia Tersa, Dolynka, and Hulyaipil — with air bombs. The enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

The aggressor attacked three times in the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the direction of Novodanylivka.

In the Dnieper direction, the enemy carried out two fruitless attacks, and in addition, it struck Mykolaivka with unguided air missiles.