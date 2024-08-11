How Ukraine's offensive on Kurshchyna affected the front — the answer of an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Officer of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Serhii Tsekhotskyi of Yakov Handziuk noted that currently the Russian army is trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

How the offensive of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region affected the front

Officer Serhiy Tsekhotsky reported that the situation in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions has been tense for a long time, as the concentration of the enemy, his forces and means has been very high since April.

The officer reminded that Pokrovsk, where the occupiers are trying to break through, is a logistical junction. However, during this period, the enemy has practically no success in the direction.

Against the background of the current events in the Kursk "People's Republic", the enemy has become more active. The Russians began to use everything they had on the battlefield as much as possible, in very large quantities. Therefore, we characterize the situation as very tense. But at the same time, it is still controlled by the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, — Tsehovskyi said.

The officer also emphasized that the enemy has now increased the number of shelling of Defense Forces positions, the number of drops from UAVs. In countering this, as the officer noted, EW devices and drones help our defenders a lot.

In particular, on August 10, about various types of enemy drones were deactivated, which means that several hundred of our people were saved.

In his opinion, now the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not know what to do, that is why there is panic and disorder in the actions of the enemy.

At the same time, these troops standing in our direction — on Pokrovsky, Kurakhivsky — they are dangerous, armed, they have a lot of anti-aircraft guns brought in early. And you have to understand that they are like a cornered rat that has nothing to lose. And this should always be given more attention. That is why our command is now doing everything to take the initiative out of their hands, — said Tsekhotskyi.

According to him, the situation is easier further south on the front.

How the events in Kurshchyna are developing against the background of the offensive of the Armed Forces

According to the journalists, Ukraine could involve 4 army mechanized brigades and one brigade from the independent assault aviation forces to fight on enemy territory.

What is important to understand is that these units can include up to 10,000 soldiers and 600 units of armored vehicles.

In four days, five brigades partially or fully occupied about 400 square miles of the Kursk region (643 km² — ed.) and captured dozens of Russian servicemen. It is possible that the brigades are not going to stay in Russia, but at the moment there are no signs that they are slowing down their attacks, the publication emphasizes.

In addition, it is noted that the 49th Artillery Brigade is based approximately 30 miles from the site of the Battle of Kursk.