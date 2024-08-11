How Ukraine's offensive on Kurshchyna affected the front — the answer of an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Officer of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Serhii Tsekhotskyi of Yakov Handziuk noted that currently the Russian army is trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
Points of attention
- The situation in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine even after the enemy's offensive.
- The enemy uses maximum efforts on the battlefield, but EW and drones help the Ukrainian defenders.
- Ukrainian troops are actively advancing on enemy territory, occupying a significant territory of the Kursk region.
- The strength and effectiveness of enemy attacks is supported by the 49th Artillery Brigade with HIMARS on the front line.
How the offensive of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region affected the front
Officer Serhiy Tsekhotsky reported that the situation in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions has been tense for a long time, as the concentration of the enemy, his forces and means has been very high since April.
The officer reminded that Pokrovsk, where the occupiers are trying to break through, is a logistical junction. However, during this period, the enemy has practically no success in the direction.
The officer also emphasized that the enemy has now increased the number of shelling of Defense Forces positions, the number of drops from UAVs. In countering this, as the officer noted, EW devices and drones help our defenders a lot.
In particular, on August 10, about various types of enemy drones were deactivated, which means that several hundred of our people were saved.
In his opinion, now the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not know what to do, that is why there is panic and disorder in the actions of the enemy.
According to him, the situation is easier further south on the front.
How the events in Kurshchyna are developing against the background of the offensive of the Armed Forces
According to the journalists, Ukraine could involve 4 army mechanized brigades and one brigade from the independent assault aviation forces to fight on enemy territory.
What is important to understand is that these units can include up to 10,000 soldiers and 600 units of armored vehicles.
In addition, it is noted that the 49th Artillery Brigade is based approximately 30 miles from the site of the Battle of Kursk.
Moreover, it is indicated that the 27th artillery brigade is located in this area, the only unit of the Ukrainian army with HIMARS.
