Hundreds of thousands of Czechs protest against pro-Russian Babiš
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World
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Hundreds of thousands of Czechs protest against pro-Russian Babiš

Czechs are again dissatisfied with Babis' work
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

A large-scale rally gathered in the capital of the Czech Republic, during which a significant number of citizens decided to express their disagreement with the political course of the pro-Russian government of Andrej Babis.

Points of attention

  • Similar protests took place in the past, indicating persistent concerns among Czech citizens.
  • Recent demonstrations highlight widespread discontent and support for President Petr Pavel in his conflict with the government of Andrej Babis.

Czechs are again dissatisfied with Babis' work

According to journalists, the rally is taking place in the Prague district of Letna.

This mass demonstration was given the symbolic name "We will not let our future be stolen" — it was organized by the association "A Million Moments for Democracy".

The main goal of this action is to draw attention to the threat of the destruction of democracy and the oligarchization of society, to which the Czech Republic is being led by the government of Andrej Babis.

It is important to understand that a similar rally took place 7 years ago in protest against the then Babis government. It was attended by about a quarter of a million citizens.

The new action turned out to be just as large-scale — at least 250,000 participants, but the Czech authorities deny this.

Similar large-scale protests took place in several cities in the Czech Republic last month, when thousands of people took to the streets to support President Petr Pavel in his conflict with the government of Andrej Babis.

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