Hundreds of thousands of people in Turkey demand the release of Erdogan's main rival
Source:  online.ua

On March 29, a large number of people gathered in Istanbul to demand the dismissal of the city's mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The protest was organized by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) against the actions of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Points of attention

  • Artificial intelligence is used to deliver a speech in Imamoglu's voice, intensifying the calls for justice and resistance against authorities.
  • The protests reflect the escalating tensions between Erdogan's government and the opposition, showcasing the ongoing struggle for democracy and freedom of expression in Turkey.

Protests continue in Turkey

The new demonstration is taking place under the slogan "Freedom for Imamoglu" — it began around 1:00 p.m.

According to media estimates, hundreds of thousands of people have joined the rally so far.

Despite this, CHP leader Özgür Özel officially announced that 2.2 million people had gathered in the square in central Istanbul.

During the protest, a speech was delivered using artificial intelligence, reproducing Imamoglu's voice.

They may try to stop me, but I believe in you,” the AI declared in the voice of the mayor of Istanbul.

Against this backdrop, Özel demanded from Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Imamoglu's trial be broadcast live on state-run TRT, stepping up calls for transparency.

As a reminder, Turkish law enforcement officers detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who represents the opposition Republican People's Party, in one of the criminal cases, and later took him into custody.

