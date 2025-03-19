"Turkey is experiencing a coup." The opposition urgently appealed to Erdogan
What is happening in Turkey?
Source:  Reuters

Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is sounding the alarm over the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a main rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The opposition has called for his immediate release.

Points of attention

  • President Erdogan's team enforces temporary bans on protests and imposes restrictions in response to the escalating situation, sparking concerns about the state of democracy in Turkey.
  • The unfolding events in Turkey highlight the political turmoil and power struggles within the country, raising questions about the future leadership and stability in the region.

Members of the Republican People's Party said that Imamoglu's detention was "a coup against our next president."

In particular, the head of the RNP, Ozgur Ozel, made a statement on this issue.

The latter publicly called on the opposition to unite and stated that his party would support Imamoglu as a presidential candidate, no matter what.

"Turkey is experiencing a coup against the next president. We are facing a coup attempt," said Ozgur Ozel.

According to journalists, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's team temporarily banned protests, and police blocked some streets in Istanbul.

Despite this, about 100 people gathered near the police station where Imamoglu was taken and chanted: "The day will come when the AKP (the ruling Justice and Development Party. — Ed.) will be held accountable."

How Erdogan's team assesses the current situation

