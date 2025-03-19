"Turkey is experiencing a coup." The opposition urgently appealed to Erdogan

Turkey's opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is sounding the alarm over the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a main rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The opposition has called for his immediate release.

What is happening in Turkey?

Members of the Republican People's Party said that Imamoglu's detention was "a coup against our next president."

In particular, the head of the RNP, Ozgur Ozel, made a statement on this issue.

The latter publicly called on the opposition to unite and stated that his party would support Imamoglu as a presidential candidate, no matter what.

"Turkey is experiencing a coup against the next president. We are facing a coup attempt," said Ozgur Ozel. Share

According to journalists, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's team temporarily banned protests, and police blocked some streets in Istanbul.