Peter Magyar, who is the main competitor to the incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the parliamentary elections in Hungary, announced the arrival of Russian agents in Budapest. The opposition leader directly accused Orban of trying to disrupt the electoral process scheduled for April 12, 2026, with the help of Moscow.
Points of attention
- Peter Magyar alleges that Viktor Orban is working with Russian agents to disrupt the electoral process in Hungary, raising concerns about external interference.
- The opposition demands the expulsion of Russian secret servants and calls for the National Security Committee to investigate the situation, highlighting the importance of safeguarding the country's sovereignty and security.
Magyar accused Orban of trying to disrupt the election with the help of GRU agents
Magyar made a corresponding statement on his Facebook page, demanding the intervention of national security agencies.
The oppositionist demands that the National Security Committee be convened to receive a full report on Russian activities. The politician suspects that the government is ignoring warnings from Western allies.
I call on Viktor Orbán to expel Russian secret servants who came to Hungary under the cover of diplomatic status.
The leader of the Tysa party emphasized the importance of the country's sovereignty and security from any threat "whether from Putin or Zelensky."
