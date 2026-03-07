Hungarian opposition accuses Orban of plotting to disrupt parliamentary elections

Peter Magyar, who is the main competitor to the incumbent Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the parliamentary elections in Hungary, announced the arrival of Russian agents in Budapest. The opposition leader directly accused Orban of trying to disrupt the electoral process scheduled for April 12, 2026, with the help of Moscow.

Magyar accused Orban of trying to disrupt the election with the help of GRU agents

Magyar made a corresponding statement on his Facebook page, demanding the intervention of national security agencies.

According to information from several sources, Russian military intelligence (GRU) specialists have already arrived in Budapest with the goal and mission of influencing the outcome of the Hungarian elections. The same thing was done before in Moldova. It is completely unprecedented that a government that is about to fall wants to influence the Hungarian elections through external interference. Share

The oppositionist demands that the National Security Committee be convened to receive a full report on Russian activities. The politician suspects that the government is ignoring warnings from Western allies.

I call on Viktor Orbán to expel Russian secret servants who came to Hungary under the cover of diplomatic status.

The leader of the Tysa party emphasized the importance of the country's sovereignty and security from any threat "whether from Putin or Zelensky."