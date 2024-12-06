According to the results of a joint investigation by the Hungarian investigative journalism center Direkt36 and the Belgian publication De Tijd, it turned out that Hungarian intelligence spied on European officials who came to the country on official visits.

What is known about Hungarian special services spying on European officials

It is noted that employees of the Information Management of Hungary searched the hotel rooms where EU officials were staying, and also listened to their telephone conversations.

They followed, among other things, the investigators of the European Bureau in the fight against fraud, which was investigating the case of a Hungarian company, the owner of which was the son-in-law of Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Viktor Orban

The investigation materials emphasize that from 2015 to 2017, when EU officials worked for OLAF and came to Hungary, they became objects of surveillance while traveling in cars, and their telephone conversations were tapped.

It is common practice for Hungarian intelligence to search the hotel rooms of visiting EU delegations and download data from their laptops.

What is known about the accusations of the Hungarian authorities of wiretapping European officials, journalists and activists

The Hungarian authorities have long been accused of hacking the phones of journalists, activists and opposition politicians.

In 2021, a Hungarian lawmaker admitted that the government had acquired Israeli spy software.

In the same year, a cyber attack was carried out on one of the deputies of the European Parliament, who was critical of the leadership of Hungary, led by Viktor Orbán.

Concerns about the position of the Hungarian authorities regarding the North Atlantic Alliance led to the fact that NATO limited the exchange of information, including intelligence, with Hungary.