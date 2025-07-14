Hungary has refused to participate in joint financing of American weapons for Ukraine. Budapest will not provide either money or weapons.

Szijjarto is hysterical about weapons for Ukraine

The statement by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is quoted by Hungarian media.

The Foreign Minister rejected the possibility of financing American weapons for Ukraine if the US officially addresses the EU with such an initiative.

Szijjártó stated that "the money of the Hungarian people, Hungarian weapons and Hungarian soldiers will not end up in Ukraine."

Despite this, the Hungarian minister expressed confidence that the supply of weapons would not contradict the peace initiatives of US President Donald Trump. In his opinion, "no one has done as much for peace in Ukraine as Trump." Share

Szijjártó also criticized Trump's peace efforts "could have been much more successful in recent months if they had not been obstructed by European and Ukrainian leaders."

Recall that earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his readiness to purchase weapons from the United States. In particular, we are talking about Patriot air defense systems and missiles for them.

The day before, Trump announced that the US would send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, but the EU would pay for them.