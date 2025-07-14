Hungary has thrown a tantrum over US weapons funding for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Hungary has thrown a tantrum over US weapons funding for Ukraine

Szijjarto
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Hungary has refused to participate in joint financing of American weapons for Ukraine. Budapest will not provide either money or weapons.

Points of attention

  • Hungary has refused to contribute money or weapons towards the joint funding of American weapons for Ukraine, stirring controversy.
  • Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó rejected the idea of Hungarian resources being used for weapons in Ukraine, raising concerns about the initiative's impact on the EU.

Szijjarto is hysterical about weapons for Ukraine

The statement by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is quoted by Hungarian media.

The Foreign Minister rejected the possibility of financing American weapons for Ukraine if the US officially addresses the EU with such an initiative.

Szijjártó stated that "the money of the Hungarian people, Hungarian weapons and Hungarian soldiers will not end up in Ukraine."

Despite this, the Hungarian minister expressed confidence that the supply of weapons would not contradict the peace initiatives of US President Donald Trump. In his opinion, "no one has done as much for peace in Ukraine as Trump."

Szijjártó also criticized Trump's peace efforts "could have been much more successful in recent months if they had not been obstructed by European and Ukrainian leaders."

Recall that earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his readiness to purchase weapons from the United States. In particular, we are talking about Patriot air defense systems and missiles for them.

The day before, Trump announced that the US would send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, but the EU would pay for them.

In addition, a major US announcement regarding weapons for Ukraine is expected on July 14. According to Axios, Trump will present an "aggressive" plan for military support, which could include long-range missiles.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Accused of espionage. Hungary cynically deported another Ukrainian
Hungary
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Slovakia and Hungary blocked the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia
Szijjarto
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US and Hungary will help the AFU, despite the position of Trump and Orban
NATO
Trump and Orban supported NATO's position on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?