Hungary has refused to participate in joint financing of American weapons for Ukraine. Budapest will not provide either money or weapons.
Points of attention
- Hungary has refused to contribute money or weapons towards the joint funding of American weapons for Ukraine, stirring controversy.
- Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó rejected the idea of Hungarian resources being used for weapons in Ukraine, raising concerns about the initiative's impact on the EU.
Szijjarto is hysterical about weapons for Ukraine
The statement by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó is quoted by Hungarian media.
The Foreign Minister rejected the possibility of financing American weapons for Ukraine if the US officially addresses the EU with such an initiative.
Szijjártó stated that "the money of the Hungarian people, Hungarian weapons and Hungarian soldiers will not end up in Ukraine."
Szijjártó also criticized Trump's peace efforts "could have been much more successful in recent months if they had not been obstructed by European and Ukrainian leaders."
Recall that earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his readiness to purchase weapons from the United States. In particular, we are talking about Patriot air defense systems and missiles for them.
The day before, Trump announced that the US would send Patriot missiles to Ukraine, but the EU would pay for them.
