Hungary rages over EU oil transit proposal

The head of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijarto, began to complain that Croatia seems to be an "unreliable partner" for the transit of oil,
Points of attention
- Hungary expresses dissatisfaction with the EU's policy regarding the transit of Russian oil.
- Official Brussels recommends Hungary to transit oil through Croatia, but the Hungarian diplomat rejects this proposal.
- Ukraine rejected Slovakia's proposal to transit Russian oil through its territory.
Budapest continues to express dissatisfaction with EU policy
New complaints from Hungary were heard after the European Commission recommended that it import oil through its southern neighbor, Croatia.
Official Brussels concluded that there is enough spare capacity on the Croatian JANAF Adriatic pipeline to supply Hungary and Slovakia with oil that does not come from Russia.
However, the Hungarian diplomat Peter Sijarto found a reason to reject the proposal of the European authorities.
He also began to complain that the necessary investments to increase the capacity of the line were not made, and "data on the maximum capacity are given that have never been confirmed by anyone."
Ukraine rejected Slovakia's proposal regarding the transit of Russian oil
The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal did not agree to the proposal of his Slovak colleague Robert Fico, stressing that Kyiv will not cancel the sanctions against the Russian Lukoil.
According to him, Russia is a threat to Slovakia's energy security.
Therefore, the head of the Ukrainian government asked Bratislava not to ignore blackmail and political ultimatums from Moscow.
