The head of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peter Szijarto, began to complain that Croatia seems to be an "unreliable partner" for the transit of oil,

Budapest continues to express dissatisfaction with EU policy

New complaints from Hungary were heard after the European Commission recommended that it import oil through its southern neighbor, Croatia.

Official Brussels concluded that there is enough spare capacity on the Croatian JANAF Adriatic pipeline to supply Hungary and Slovakia with oil that does not come from Russia.

However, the Hungarian diplomat Peter Sijarto found a reason to reject the proposal of the European authorities.

Croatia is simply not a reliable country for transit… It is not reliable because the price of oil transit has been increased five times compared to the average market values since the beginning of the war. This is unreliable, because they made it impossible for MOL to use long-term transport capacity, said the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry. Share

He also began to complain that the necessary investments to increase the capacity of the line were not made, and "data on the maximum capacity are given that have never been confirmed by anyone."

Ukraine rejected Slovakia's proposal regarding the transit of Russian oil

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal did not agree to the proposal of his Slovak colleague Robert Fico, stressing that Kyiv will not cancel the sanctions against the Russian Lukoil.

Sanctions introduced by the National Security Council of Ukraine do not pose a threat to the energy security of Slovakia and Europe in general, which is why their cancellation is not the subject of discussion. Therefore, we have a complete understanding of Brussels in this matter. Denis Shmyhal Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

According to him, Russia is a threat to Slovakia's energy security.

Therefore, the head of the Ukrainian government asked Bratislava not to ignore blackmail and political ultimatums from Moscow.