The problems with the transit of Russian oil to Hungary are caused precisely by Russia's attacks on the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline, to which Budapest is not publicly reacting.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote about this on the social network X.

We know that the Hungarian side is preparing to complain again about the problems with the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. We can only advise them to contact their "friends" in Moscow with these photos. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

He noted that the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure is burning precisely after the last targeted Russian strike on January 27, which stopped the transit of oil.

By the way, Hungary has not expressed any protest to Russia about this. They couldn't even pronounce the word "Russia". Double standards at their best.

— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) February 12, 2026

According to him, Moscow ceased to be a reliable supplier of oil precisely from the moment the aggression against Ukraine began.