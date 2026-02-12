Hungary remains silent after Russian strikes on Druzhba oil pipeline — Szibiga
Category
Politics
Publication date

Hungary remains silent after Russian strikes on Druzhba oil pipeline — Szibiga

Andriy Sybiga
Sybiga
Читати українською

The problems with the transit of Russian oil to Hungary are caused precisely by Russia's attacks on the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline, to which Budapest is not publicly reacting.

Points of attention

  • Russia's attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline have caused transit issues for Russian oil to Hungary, with Budapest remaining silent on the matter.
  • Hungary's lack of response to the attacks raises suspicions about Russia's reliability as an oil supplier, highlighting potential double standards.

Double standards. Hungary does not respond to Russian attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote about this on the social network X.

We know that the Hungarian side is preparing to complain again about the problems with the transit of Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. We can only advise them to contact their "friends" in Moscow with these photos.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

He noted that the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure is burning precisely after the last targeted Russian strike on January 27, which stopped the transit of oil.

By the way, Hungary has not expressed any protest to Russia about this. They couldn't even pronounce the word "Russia". Double standards at their best.

According to him, Moscow ceased to be a reliable supplier of oil precisely from the moment the aggression against Ukraine began.

And this aggression is the cause of all the problems. Unfortunately, years of such a reality were not enough for the government of Viktor Orban (the Prime Minister of Hungary — ed.) to realize this and diversify supplies. We suggest they open their eyes.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban threatens to keep Ukraine out of the EU for 100 years — Szybiga reacted harshly
Andriy Sybiga
Szibiga harshly put Orbán in his place
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's war against Ukraine was a failure for Putin — Sybigа
Andriy Sybiga
Sybiga
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian terror against Ukraine threatens Europe with nuclear accident — Sibiga
Andriy Sybiga
Sibiga

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?