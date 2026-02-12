The problems with the transit of Russian oil to Hungary are caused precisely by Russia's attacks on the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline, to which Budapest is not publicly reacting.
Points of attention
- Russia's attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline have caused transit issues for Russian oil to Hungary, with Budapest remaining silent on the matter.
- Hungary's lack of response to the attacks raises suspicions about Russia's reliability as an oil supplier, highlighting potential double standards.
Double standards. Hungary does not respond to Russian attacks on the Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote about this on the social network X.
He noted that the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure is burning precisely after the last targeted Russian strike on January 27, which stopped the transit of oil.
By the way, Hungary has not expressed any protest to Russia about this. They couldn't even pronounce the word "Russia". Double standards at their best.
We know that the Hungarian side is preparing to complain again about problems with Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) February 12, 2026
We can only advise them to approach their “friends” in Moscow with these photos. This is the Druzhba pipeline infrastructure burning after the… pic.twitter.com/Xbn3DGCRkl
According to him, Moscow ceased to be a reliable supplier of oil precisely from the moment the aggression against Ukraine began.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-