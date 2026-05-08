Hungary's incoming Prime Minister Peter Magyar has called on his country's citizens to join in the loud celebration. It's important to understand that this is not just about taking the oath, but also about the end of Viktor Orban's reign.

Magyar invites Hungarians to celebrate the end of the Orbán era

The future head of the Hungarian government is convinced that it makes sense to dedicate an entire day to the "celebration of regime change."

That is why Magyar called on Hungarians to celebrate not only his inauguration on May 9, but also the end of the Orbán era.

We will cross the threshold of regime change with a grand party. Come and invite your family and friends! Peter Magyar Future Prime Minister of Hungary

What is important to understand is that Peter Magyar's team already has a clear list of priority tasks that it plans to accomplish during its tenure.

The primary focus will be on restoring relations with Hungary's allies in the European Union.

Magyars cannot ignore the fact that Orbán has brought them to the brink of rupture.

In addition, work will begin on restoring Hungary's place among Western democracies — that is, changing its pro-Russian course to a pro-Western one.