Hungary to celebrate fall of Orban regime on grand scale
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Hungary to celebrate fall of Orban regime on grand scale

Magyar invites Hungarians to celebrate the end of the Orbán era
Читати українською
Source:  AP

Hungary's incoming Prime Minister Peter Magyar has called on his country's citizens to join in the loud celebration. It's important to understand that this is not just about taking the oath, but also about the end of Viktor Orban's reign.

Points of attention

  • Representatives of the Tisza party announce the reinstallation of the EU flag on the parliament building, symbolizing the country's commitment to aligning with the EU.
  • The planned celebrations signify a significant shift in Hungary's political landscape and signal the beginning of a new era under Peter Magyar's leadership.

Magyar invites Hungarians to celebrate the end of the Orbán era

The future head of the Hungarian government is convinced that it makes sense to dedicate an entire day to the "celebration of regime change."

That is why Magyar called on Hungarians to celebrate not only his inauguration on May 9, but also the end of the Orbán era.

We will cross the threshold of regime change with a grand party. Come and invite your family and friends!

Peter Magyar

Peter Magyar

Future Prime Minister of Hungary

What is important to understand is that Peter Magyar's team already has a clear list of priority tasks that it plans to accomplish during its tenure.

The primary focus will be on restoring relations with Hungary's allies in the European Union.

Magyars cannot ignore the fact that Orbán has brought them to the brink of rupture.

In addition, work will begin on restoring Hungary's place among Western democracies — that is, changing its pro-Russian course to a pro-Western one.

As a sign of this commitment, representatives of the Tisza party say that starting Saturday they will once again fly the EU flag on the facade of the parliament building, which the Orbán government removed in 2014.

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