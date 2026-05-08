"Over 7 billion UAH in losses." State Bureau of Investigation announced large-scale abuse of state resources

On May 8, the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine officially confirmed that since the beginning of 2026, SBI investigators have uncovered large-scale abuse of state resources. The amount involved is 7 billion hryvnias.

Ukraine continues to lose huge sums due to abuse

The State Bureau of Investigation exposes abuse of state resources and ensures compensation for damages. These are illegal actions by officials who should be taking care of filling the budget and rational use of state funds, the official statement of the State Bureau of Investigation says. Share

Thus, during January, February, March, and April 2026, investigators managed to document offenses that caused Ukraine losses of over 7 billion 125 million hryvnias.

In addition, it is emphasized that the amount of discovered illegal profit that could have been received by those involved in the proceedings exceeds 13 million 816 thousand hryvnias.

To compensate for the losses, investigators seized the property of suspects and accused worth over UAH 494 million. Over UAH 341 million has already been returned to the state budget, the State Bureau of Investigation emphasized. Share