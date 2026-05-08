"Over 7 billion UAH in losses." State Bureau of Investigation announced large-scale abuse of state resources

On May 8, the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine officially confirmed that since the beginning of 2026, SBI investigators have uncovered large-scale abuse of state resources. The amount involved is 7 billion hryvnias.
Points of attention
- Investigators are taking steps to seize properties and assets worth over 494 million UAH to compensate for the losses.
- The State Bureau of Investigation is committed to exposing abuse of state resources and ensuring justice and restitution for damages incurred.
Ukraine continues to lose huge sums due to abuse
Thus, during January, February, March, and April 2026, investigators managed to document offenses that caused Ukraine losses of over 7 billion 125 million hryvnias.
In addition, it is emphasized that the amount of discovered illegal profit that could have been received by those involved in the proceedings exceeds 13 million 816 thousand hryvnias.
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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