Hungary will support sanctions against Russia on one condition

Official Budapest is ready to support further EU sanctions against the aggressor country Russia only after reaching an agreement with American leader Donald Trump.

Hungary is guided by Trump's position

An official statement on this matter was made by the Minister of European Affairs of Hungary, János Bóka.

The latter began to cynically argue that the European Union should be very careful when adopting new punitive measures against Russia.

Janos Boka also voiced a new demand: the bloc's members must reach an agreement with Donald Trump's new team on the meaning and content of the new sanctions package.

According to him, without such an agreement, official Budapest sees no reason for further sanctions decisions.

"Hungary has fundamental doubts about the meaning and usefulness of sanctions against Russia, which are not having the effect that many expected. If the sanctions remain in place forever, it will also weaken Europe's economy and competitiveness, for example through higher energy prices," Bóka said. Share

Orban threatens the European Union with his veto on sanctions against Russia

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has once again threatened to veto sanctions against Russia in six months if Ukraine does not resume the transit of Russian gas by then.

Moreover, he began to claim that this week Hungary allegedly received a guarantee from the EU to resume transit through Ukraine.

If the promise is broken, we will not only propose to end the sanctions, but we will end them. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

What is important to understand is that on January 27, official Budapest was able to "put pressure" on Viktor Orban's team and approve the continuation of economic sanctions against Russia, but with a concession to Budapest.