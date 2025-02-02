Hungary will support sanctions against Russia on one condition

Official Budapest is ready to support further EU sanctions against the aggressor country Russia only after reaching an agreement with American leader Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- Hungary is doing everything possible to thwart the extension of sanctions against Russia.
- Viktor Orban threatens to veto sanctions against Russia if Ukraine and the EU do not meet his demands.
Hungary is guided by Trump's position
An official statement on this matter was made by the Minister of European Affairs of Hungary, János Bóka.
The latter began to cynically argue that the European Union should be very careful when adopting new punitive measures against Russia.
Janos Boka also voiced a new demand: the bloc's members must reach an agreement with Donald Trump's new team on the meaning and content of the new sanctions package.
According to him, without such an agreement, official Budapest sees no reason for further sanctions decisions.
Orban threatens the European Union with his veto on sanctions against Russia
Hungarian leader Viktor Orban has once again threatened to veto sanctions against Russia in six months if Ukraine does not resume the transit of Russian gas by then.
Moreover, he began to claim that this week Hungary allegedly received a guarantee from the EU to resume transit through Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that on January 27, official Budapest was able to "put pressure" on Viktor Orban's team and approve the continuation of economic sanctions against Russia, but with a concession to Budapest.
The parties concluded that it was necessary to adopt a statement with assurances from Hungary about its energy security.
