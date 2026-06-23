Hungary's Supreme Prosecutor Gabor Balint Nagy, who was appointed to the position during the rule of Viktor Orban, is set to resign. Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar has hinted that this is related to the case of the detention of collectors of the Ukrainian Savings Bank.

Raid against Oschadbank. First Hungarian top official to lose position

According to Peter Magyar, no special steps will be required to dismiss the Prosecutor General of Hungary, who was appointed by Viktor Orban.

The new head of the Hungarian government has information that Gabor Balint Nagy will soon resign from his position on his own initiative.

The journalists decided to ask Madyar if this was somehow connected to the scandal involving the detention of collectors from the Ukrainian Oschadbank.

"It may be related," the Hungarian Prime Minister replied laconically. Share

What is important to understand is that a week ago, Peter Magyar officially confirmed the start of an investigation into the actions of certain Hungarian authorities regarding the seizure of Ukrainian collectors and Oschadbank funds in March 2026.

Independent investigations by Hungarian media indicate that this raid took place directly on the orders of former Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

In this way, he allegedly wanted to get Ukraine to resume the operation of the Druzhba gas pipeline.