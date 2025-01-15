I demand. Duda appeals to allies over new conflict around Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

I demand. Duda appeals to allies over new conflict around Ukraine

NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine
Читати українською

Polish leader Andrzej Duda insists that the North Atlantic Alliance countries invite Ukraine to NATO now.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's membership in NATO is seen as the most effective security guarantee for the country.
  • Future US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed his concerns about Ukraine's possible accession to NATO.

NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine

The Polish President made a statement on this matter during a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

The politician once again reiterated that he considers our country's membership in NATO to be the most effective security guarantee for Ukraine.

Despite this, he added that joining the Alliance before the end of hostilities in Ukraine is impossible.

According to Andrzej Duda, Ukraine could receive the invitation now.

In the wake of the full-scale Russian invasion, I strongly urge NATO countries to extend an invitation to Ukraine for membership. This would be the first step towards providing real security guarantees from the North Atlantic Alliance.

Andrzej Duda

Andrzej Duda

President of Poland

According to the Polish leader, more and more NATO leaders are leaning towards inviting Ukraine to NATO.

What Trump says about Ukraine's potential NATO membership

Recently, the future US president began publicly complaining that current US leader Joe Biden violated the "agreement" to refuse to admit Ukraine to NATO.

He also cynically added that he "can understand Russia's feelings" on the matter.

And around this time Biden said, "No, they (Ukrainians. — ed.) should be able to join NATO." Well, then some people in Russia show up on the doorstep. And I can understand their feelings on this issue.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Future US President

Journalists asked the Republican to explain when exactly the States denied the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO.

According to Trump, this was supposedly "always clear."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump advisor urged Ukraine to "go all in" — what's the point?
Trump advisor urged Ukraine to "go all in" — what's the point?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump gave Putin six months to stop the war against Ukraine — what next?
Trump is driving Putin into a corner
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
100 days to end the war. What Trump's representative in Ukraine has planned
Trump's team has already realized the complexity of the situation

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?