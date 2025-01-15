I demand. Duda appeals to allies over new conflict around Ukraine

Polish leader Andrzej Duda insists that the North Atlantic Alliance countries invite Ukraine to NATO now.

NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine

The Polish President made a statement on this matter during a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

The politician once again reiterated that he considers our country's membership in NATO to be the most effective security guarantee for Ukraine.

Despite this, he added that joining the Alliance before the end of hostilities in Ukraine is impossible.

According to Andrzej Duda, Ukraine could receive the invitation now.

In the wake of the full-scale Russian invasion, I strongly urge NATO countries to extend an invitation to Ukraine for membership. This would be the first step towards providing real security guarantees from the North Atlantic Alliance. Andrzej Duda President of Poland

According to the Polish leader, more and more NATO leaders are leaning towards inviting Ukraine to NATO.

What Trump says about Ukraine's potential NATO membership

Recently, the future US president began publicly complaining that current US leader Joe Biden violated the "agreement" to refuse to admit Ukraine to NATO.

He also cynically added that he "can understand Russia's feelings" on the matter.

And around this time Biden said, "No, they (Ukrainians. — ed.) should be able to join NATO." Well, then some people in Russia show up on the doorstep. And I can understand their feelings on this issue. Donald Trump Future US President

Journalists asked the Republican to explain when exactly the States denied the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO.