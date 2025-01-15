I demand. Duda appeals to allies over new conflict around Ukraine

Polish leader Andrzej Duda insists that the North Atlantic Alliance countries invite Ukraine to NATO now.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's membership in NATO is seen as the most effective security guarantee for the country.
- Future US President Donald Trump has publicly expressed his concerns about Ukraine's possible accession to NATO.
NATO is the best security guarantee for Ukraine
The Polish President made a statement on this matter during a joint press conference with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
The politician once again reiterated that he considers our country's membership in NATO to be the most effective security guarantee for Ukraine.
Despite this, he added that joining the Alliance before the end of hostilities in Ukraine is impossible.
According to Andrzej Duda, Ukraine could receive the invitation now.
According to the Polish leader, more and more NATO leaders are leaning towards inviting Ukraine to NATO.
What Trump says about Ukraine's potential NATO membership
Recently, the future US president began publicly complaining that current US leader Joe Biden violated the "agreement" to refuse to admit Ukraine to NATO.
He also cynically added that he "can understand Russia's feelings" on the matter.
Journalists asked the Republican to explain when exactly the States denied the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO.
According to Trump, this was supposedly "always clear."
