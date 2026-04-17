Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban decided to share his emotions and thoughts after the crushing defeat of his political force, Fidesz, in the parliamentary elections.

Orban understands that the Hungarian people did not elect him

According to the pro-Russian politician, "the political era in Hungary is over."

During an interview with the pro-government newspaper Patrióta, Viktor Orban clearly stated:

This is an obvious defeat. The extent of the defeat is enormous. Share

According to Putin's associate, he did not even doubt the victory of his own political force, Fidesz.

However, when I saw the official results of the parliamentary elections on April 12, I was truly shocked.

I felt pain and emptiness… Even I thought we would win. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

As mentioned earlier, during the April 12 elections, the opposition force — the Tisza party led by Peter Magyar — won 138 out of 199 seats in parliament, gaining a constitutional two-thirds majority.

The ruling Fidesz party received only 55 seats and is moving into opposition.