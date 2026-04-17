Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban decided to share his emotions and thoughts after the crushing defeat of his political force, Fidesz, in the parliamentary elections.
Points of attention
- Orban's public admission of defeat and personal responsibility shed light on the shifting political landscape in Hungary and the challenges facing his party.
- Putin's associate, Viktor Orban, reflects on the surprising defeat, indicating a sense of shock and emptiness despite his prior confidence in Fidesz's victory.
Orban understands that the Hungarian people did not elect him
According to the pro-Russian politician, "the political era in Hungary is over."
During an interview with the pro-government newspaper Patrióta, Viktor Orban clearly stated:
According to Putin's associate, he did not even doubt the victory of his own political force, Fidesz.
However, when I saw the official results of the parliamentary elections on April 12, I was truly shocked.
As mentioned earlier, during the April 12 elections, the opposition force — the Tisza party led by Peter Magyar — won 138 out of 199 seats in parliament, gaining a constitutional two-thirds majority.
The ruling Fidesz party received only 55 seats and is moving into opposition.
According to Viktor Orban, he takes the defeat "100 percent on himself."
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