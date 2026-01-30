"I publicly invite Putin to come to Kyiv — if he dares". Zelenskyy responded to Russia's accusations
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"I publicly invite Putin to come to Kyiv — if he dares". Zelenskyy responded to Russia's accusations

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is ready for negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but the venue for the negotiations cannot be Moscow and Minsk.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy invites Putin to Kyiv for negotiations, refusing to meet in Moscow or Minsk due to ongoing conflict.
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for constructive talks to achieve a real end to the war and resolution of existing issues.
  • The Ukrainian President expresses readiness for any real format of leaders' meeting, highlighting the potential for positive outcomes.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's accusations regarding the talks in Moscow

He announced this while talking to journalists.

Of course, it is impossible for me to meet with Putin in Moscow. It is the same as meeting with Putin in Kyiv. I can also invite him to Kyiv, let him come. I will publicly invite him, if he dares, of course.

He emphasized that he wants to constructively negotiate a real end to the war.

We want to constructively agree on some kind of meeting that could be productive, we want to discuss the existing issues and resolve them. But if someone doesn't want to meet, but can't afford to say so directly for some reason, then these invitations to Moscow are made. It's clear what's happening.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to him, he is ready for any real format of the leaders' meeting. "I don't know what result it will bring. But at least it will definitely be greater than what is happening today," Zelenskyy noted.

At the same time, he emphasized that a meeting in Moscow and Belarus is impossible because these are states, one of which is an aggressor that started and is waging a war against Ukraine, and the other country is its partner in these actions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy is ready to discuss with Putin the issues of territories and the ZNPP — Sybiga
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia did not directly negotiate with Ukraine about an energy truce — Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy named a necessary condition for Ukraine to sign security guarantees with the US
US

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?