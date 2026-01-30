"I publicly invite Putin to come to Kyiv — if he dares". Zelenskyy responded to Russia's accusations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is ready for negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but the venue for the negotiations cannot be Moscow and Minsk.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy invites Putin to Kyiv for negotiations, refusing to meet in Moscow or Minsk due to ongoing conflict.
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for constructive talks to achieve a real end to the war and resolution of existing issues.
- The Ukrainian President expresses readiness for any real format of leaders' meeting, highlighting the potential for positive outcomes.
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's accusations regarding the talks in Moscow
He announced this while talking to journalists.
Of course, it is impossible for me to meet with Putin in Moscow. It is the same as meeting with Putin in Kyiv. I can also invite him to Kyiv, let him come. I will publicly invite him, if he dares, of course.
He emphasized that he wants to constructively negotiate a real end to the war.
According to him, he is ready for any real format of the leaders' meeting. "I don't know what result it will bring. But at least it will definitely be greater than what is happening today," Zelenskyy noted.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-