"I publicly invite Putin to come to Kyiv — if he dares". Zelenskyy responded to Russia's accusations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is ready for negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, but the venue for the negotiations cannot be Moscow and Minsk.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's accusations regarding the talks in Moscow

He announced this while talking to journalists.

Of course, it is impossible for me to meet with Putin in Moscow. It is the same as meeting with Putin in Kyiv. I can also invite him to Kyiv, let him come. I will publicly invite him, if he dares, of course.

He emphasized that he wants to constructively negotiate a real end to the war.

We want to constructively agree on some kind of meeting that could be productive, we want to discuss the existing issues and resolve them. But if someone doesn't want to meet, but can't afford to say so directly for some reason, then these invitations to Moscow are made. It's clear what's happening. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to him, he is ready for any real format of the leaders' meeting. "I don't know what result it will bring. But at least it will definitely be greater than what is happening today," Zelenskyy noted.