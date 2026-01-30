Zelenskyy named a necessary condition for Ukraine to sign security guarantees with the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that security guarantees with the United States should be signed before the conclusion of a major peace agreement.
The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists.
According to him, he emphasized to the American side that signing security guarantees is important, because society needs to see real progress.
Zelensky noted that the issue of the size of the Ukrainian army is a component of society's faith in justice, therefore it is also included in the package of security guarantees.
And when we talk about the issue that we worked on — an army of 800,000 — it all depends on the faith of our people in justice. The army will be like this. The replenishment of the army is in the package of security guarantees with America. There is a military appendix that our military compiled together, there is the appropriate weapons.
The President expressed hope that after signing the document, information about the weapons that Ukraine can count on will become public.
The President emphasized that, in his opinion, documents on security guarantees should be signed before final decisions are made.
And that's why I believe that these documents should be signed before the final decision. In my opinion, this is the right step.
He also emphasized that signing security guarantees is a manifestation of goodwill and does not mean automatic obligations without an end to the war.
According to the President, he does not see a problem in the fact that security guarantees will come into effect after the end of the war.
And what is the problem if it says that security guarantees will be in effect when the war ends? I don't see it. That's why Ukraine says that this element of our agreements is ready.
