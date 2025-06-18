"I stopped the war between Pakistan and India". Trump made an ambiguous statement

US President Donald Trump claims that he was the one who stopped the war between two nuclear powers - India and Pakistan.

Trump made a mixed statement about ending the war between Pakistan and India

He told reporters about this on June 18 near the White House.

"I stopped the war between Pakistan and India," Trump said. "I love Pakistan. I think (Indian Prime Minister Narendra) Modi is a fantastic person. I spoke to him last night." Donald Trump President of the United States

According to Trump, he and Modi are going to sign a trade deal.

But I stopped the war between Pakistan and India,” he repeated, praising the Indian Prime Minister and the commander of the Pakistani armed forces, Asim Munir, with whom he is scheduled to meet at the White House on Wednesday. Share

They are both nuclear powers, and I stopped it,” the president said, adding that this fact was not covered enough. “Has there been one article written about how I stopped a war between the two largest nuclear-armed countries? I don’t think there has been one article written about that.

As reported, the escalation of the military conflict between India and Pakistan took place on May 7–10, 2025. The ceasefire was achieved after a telephone conversation between the chiefs of general staff of both countries.