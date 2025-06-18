"I stopped the war between Pakistan and India". Trump made an ambiguous statement

US President Donald Trump claims that he was the one who stopped the war between two nuclear powers - India and Pakistan.
- US President Donald Trump claimed to have personally stopped the war between nuclear powers India and Pakistan, praising PM Modi and Pakistan's armed forces commander.
- The military conflict escalation in 2025 between India and Pakistan led to a ceasefire without US mediation, as clarified by Foreign Minister Vikram Misri.
- Trump's statement raises questions and controversies about his role in international diplomacy and the handling of sensitive geopolitical matters.
Trump made a mixed statement about ending the war between Pakistan and India
He told reporters about this on June 18 near the White House.
According to Trump, he and Modi are going to sign a trade deal.
They are both nuclear powers, and I stopped it,” the president said, adding that this fact was not covered enough. “Has there been one article written about how I stopped a war between the two largest nuclear-armed countries? I don’t think there has been one article written about that.
As reported, the escalation of the military conflict between India and Pakistan took place on May 7–10, 2025. The ceasefire was achieved after a telephone conversation between the chiefs of general staff of both countries.
