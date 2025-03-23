"I trust him." Putin managed to deceive Trump's special envoy
Category
Politics
Publication date

"I trust him." Putin managed to deceive Trump's special envoy

Putin continues to fool Trump's team
Читати українською
Source:  Fox News

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff says he trusts the words and promises of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who told an American official that he has no plans to go to war against all of Europe.

Points of attention

  • The special envoy's views on Putin's character and the situation in Ukraine raise questions about his objectivity and diplomatic approach.
  • Putin's track record of manipulation and deceit continues as highlighted by the envoy's statements.

Putin continues to fool Trump's team

As Steve Witkoff claims, he would not speak of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as a situation similar to 1939-1945.

Moreover, an American official stated that the Russian dictator allegedly “wants peace.”

I just don't see Putin wanting to take over all of Europe. I take him at his word. I think Europeans are coming to that conclusion too... This is a completely different situation than it was in World War II. There was no NATO in World War II.

Steve Witkoff

Steve Witkoff

Special envoy of US President Donald Trump

In addition, he expressed optimism ahead of the start of negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on March 23-24 in Saudi Arabia.

What is important to understand is that this is not the first scandalous statement by Witkoff in his position. For example, he recently stated that he does not consider Putin — a dictator and murderer — a bad person.

He also lied that the majority of Ukrainians in the occupied territories want to become citizens of the Russian Federation.

These are Russian-speaking regions, referendums were held there, in which the vast majority of people expressed a desire to be under Russian control, he said cynically.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump team rejects Starmer's plan on Ukraine
Trump team rejects Starmer's plan on Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Attack possible as early as fall. German historian names Putin's new target
Lithuania found itself in a risk zone
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Is there a chance for a quick truce between Ukraine and Russia — the forecast of the Czech President
Pavel is skeptical

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?