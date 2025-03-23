US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff says he trusts the words and promises of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who told an American official that he has no plans to go to war against all of Europe.
Points of attention
- The special envoy's views on Putin's character and the situation in Ukraine raise questions about his objectivity and diplomatic approach.
- Putin's track record of manipulation and deceit continues as highlighted by the envoy's statements.
Putin continues to fool Trump's team
As Steve Witkoff claims, he would not speak of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as a situation similar to 1939-1945.
Moreover, an American official stated that the Russian dictator allegedly “wants peace.”
In addition, he expressed optimism ahead of the start of negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on March 23-24 in Saudi Arabia.
What is important to understand is that this is not the first scandalous statement by Witkoff in his position. For example, he recently stated that he does not consider Putin — a dictator and murderer — a bad person.
He also lied that the majority of Ukrainians in the occupied territories want to become citizens of the Russian Federation.
