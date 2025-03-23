US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff says he trusts the words and promises of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who told an American official that he has no plans to go to war against all of Europe.

Putin continues to fool Trump's team

As Steve Witkoff claims, he would not speak of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine as a situation similar to 1939-1945.

Moreover, an American official stated that the Russian dictator allegedly “wants peace.”

I just don't see Putin wanting to take over all of Europe. I take him at his word. I think Europeans are coming to that conclusion too... This is a completely different situation than it was in World War II. There was no NATO in World War II. Steve Witkoff Special envoy of US President Donald Trump

In addition, he expressed optimism ahead of the start of negotiations with Russia and Ukraine on March 23-24 in Saudi Arabia.

What is important to understand is that this is not the first scandalous statement by Witkoff in his position. For example, he recently stated that he does not consider Putin — a dictator and murderer — a bad person.

He also lied that the majority of Ukrainians in the occupied territories want to become citizens of the Russian Federation.