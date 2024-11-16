During the three months of operation of the joint project of the State Government and the SBU "I want to my own", 272 collaborators and traitors convicted in Ukraine expressed their desire to leave for the Russian Federation on the condition that the Ukrainians return from Russian captivity.
More than 270 convicted collaborators registered in the "I want to own" project
The profile of each of them has a timer that shows the time the traitors have to wait for departure to the Russian Federation.
Kostyantyn Malakhov , who received 15 years of imprisonment for high treason, is waiting the least. The timer on his profile shows 30 days.
At the same time, the "absolute record holders" waiting to leave the Russian Federation are:
Gleb Manakov — collected and passed on information to the enemy about the location of the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Lysychansk — is waiting 7 months and 3 days.
Yaroslav Ushkalov — collected and passed on information to the enemy about the location of units of the Armed Forces in Mykolaiv — is waiting 7 months and 3 days.
Volodymyr Taburno — who led subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation in Kyiv — is awaiting 7 months and 3 days.
Oleksandr Seleznyov — joined the illegal armed formation "DPR" — awaits 7 months and 3 days.
Kostyantyn Salmenkov — collected and passed on information to the enemy about the transfer of military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to Pershotravensk — is waiting 7 months and 3 days.
Volodymyr Muzyka, who carried out subversive activities in favor of the Russian Federation in the Luhansk region, is awaiting 7 months and 3 days.
Serhii Ryabukha — collected and passed on information to the enemy about strategically important objects of the Armed Forces — is waiting 7 months and 3 days.
Anatoliy Ilyin — collected and passed on information to the enemy about the location of checkpoints at which servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian SSR served — is waiting for 7 months and 3 days.
We appeal to everyone who is still working for the enemy or plans to do so. Any cooperation with the enemy will ruin your life. You will find yourself behind bars, forgotten by your own people and abandoned by your former Russian "mentors". Take advantage of the chance that the "I want to my own" project gives you, the project said.
How the "I want to own" project will work
On July 25, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine launched a joint state project — "I want to go".
The goal of the project is to stimulate the Russian intelligence network operating on the territory of Ukraine to cooperate and voluntarily stop working for the enemy in exchange for special conditions.
The action of the project will also extend to the circle of collaborators who will anonymously provide information about the activities of enemy agents, supporters of the "Russian peace" who are in the process of being recruited by the special services of the Russian Federation, Russian citizens who are legally or illegally in the territory of Ukraine and want to leave for the Russian Federation.
