"I will continue to promote peace". Pope responds to Trump's accusations

Pope Leo XIV, in response to criticism from the US president, said that he is not afraid of the Donald Trump administration and will continue to speak out against the war.
Points of attention
- Pope Leo XIV remains steadfast in his commitment to spreading the message of peace and denouncing war.
- The Pontiff emphasizes the importance of promoting dialogue between states to resolve conflicts and reduce suffering caused by wars.
Pope Leo XIV responded to Trump's accusations
The pontiff told reporters during a flight to Algeria.
According to him, today too many people are suffering and dying as a result of wars, so someone has to stand up and say that "there is a better way."
He also said he is not afraid of Donald Trump's administration.
I am not afraid of the Trump administration. I will continue to preach loudly the message of the Gospel that the Church is working for. We are not politicians, we do not look at foreign policy from the same perspective. But we believe in the message of the Gospel as builders of peace.
Earlier, United States President Donald Trump sharply criticized Pope Leo XIV for his position on the war in Iran.
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