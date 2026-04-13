"I will continue to promote peace". Pope responds to Trump's accusations

Pope Leo XIV, in response to criticism from the US president, said that he is not afraid of the Donald Trump administration and will continue to speak out against the war.

Pope Leo XIV responded to Trump's accusations

The pontiff told reporters during a flight to Algeria.

I do not consider my function as a politician, I am not a politician, and I do not want to enter into an argument with him (Trump — ed.). I do not think that the message of the Gospel can be abused, as some do. I continue to speak out loudly against war, trying to promote peace, encouraging dialogue and multilateralism in relations between states in order to find solutions to problems. Leo XIV Pope

According to him, today too many people are suffering and dying as a result of wars, so someone has to stand up and say that "there is a better way."

Therefore, the message that the Bishop of Rome seeks to repeat constantly is always the same: peace. I appeal to all world leaders, not just him (Trump — ed.): let us try to end wars and promote peace and reconciliation. Share

He also said he is not afraid of Donald Trump's administration.

I am not afraid of the Trump administration. I will continue to preach loudly the message of the Gospel that the Church is working for. We are not politicians, we do not look at foreign policy from the same perspective. But we believe in the message of the Gospel as builders of peace.

Earlier, United States President Donald Trump sharply criticized Pope Leo XIV for his position on the war in Iran.