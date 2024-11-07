"I will not give up the fight." Harris addressed the voters after the defeat

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters for the first time after losing the election. She conceded the results and vowed to continue the fight - presumably hinting at further involvement in politics.
Points of attention
- Kamala Harris admitted defeat in the election and promised to continue the fight for the ideals of America.
- She emphasized the peaceful transfer of power and loyalty to the constitution.
- Joe Biden expressed support for Kamala Harris, highlighting her exceptional contributions to politics and her promise for the future.
- Kamala Harris is leaving her mark on the future of America, being a leader and a champion for all Americans.
- Her determination and joy in the struggle for freedom and dignity is a promise of further active contribution to politics and society.
Harris made a statement after losing the US election
Speaking outside Howard University in Washington, Harris admitted that the result of the US presidential election was not "what we wanted and what we fought for."
The Democrat emphasized the need for a peaceful transfer of power, which, she said, distinguishes democracy from autocracy, and also emphasized that citizens should be loyal not to a specific party or politician, but to the Constitution.
She urged supporters to wage this struggle not only during elections, but also through their own actions.
Biden commented on Harris' defeat
Current US President Joe Biden commented on the defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election. He pointed out that she entered the race under extraordinary circumstances.
According to Biden, his decision about Harris, which he made when he became a candidate for the presidency in 2020, was the first and the best.
