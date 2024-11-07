"I will not give up the fight." Harris addressed the voters after the defeat

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters for the first time after losing the election. She conceded the results and vowed to continue the fight - presumably hinting at further involvement in politics.

Harris made a statement after losing the US election

Speaking outside Howard University in Washington, Harris admitted that the result of the US presidential election was not "what we wanted and what we fought for."

We have to accept the results of these elections. I spoke with President-elect Trump earlier today and congratulated him on his victory. I also promised him help with the transition of power and that we would do it in a peaceful way. Kamala Harris A candidate for the presidency of the United States

The Democrat emphasized the need for a peaceful transfer of power, which, she said, distinguishes democracy from autocracy, and also emphasized that citizens should be loyal not to a specific party or politician, but to the Constitution.

Although I concede defeat in this election, I am not giving up the fight that fueled this campaign. The fight for freedom, justice, opportunity and dignity for all people, for the ideals at the foundation of our country that reflect the best of America. I will never give up this fight, Harris promised. Share

She urged supporters to wage this struggle not only during elections, but also through their own actions.

Sometimes fighting takes time. That doesn't mean we won't win. "Never give up," concluded the vice president of the USA. Share

Biden commented on Harris' defeat

Current US President Joe Biden commented on the defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election. He pointed out that she entered the race under extraordinary circumstances.

America saw Kamala Harris, whom I know and deeply admire. Under extraordinary circumstances, she took charge and led a historic campaign that embodied what is possible when guided by strong moral principles and a clear vision of the nation ... for all Americans, Joe Biden said. Share

According to Biden, his decision about Harris, which he made when he became a candidate for the presidency in 2020, was the first and the best.