"I will not give up the fight." Harris addressed the voters after the defeat

Source:  Voice of America

US presidential candidate Kamala Harris addressed supporters for the first time after losing the election. She conceded the results and vowed to continue the fight - presumably hinting at further involvement in politics.

Points of attention

  • Kamala Harris admitted defeat in the election and promised to continue the fight for the ideals of America.
  • She emphasized the peaceful transfer of power and loyalty to the constitution.
  • Joe Biden expressed support for Kamala Harris, highlighting her exceptional contributions to politics and her promise for the future.
  • Kamala Harris is leaving her mark on the future of America, being a leader and a champion for all Americans.
  • Her determination and joy in the struggle for freedom and dignity is a promise of further active contribution to politics and society.

Harris made a statement after losing the US election

Speaking outside Howard University in Washington, Harris admitted that the result of the US presidential election was not "what we wanted and what we fought for."

We have to accept the results of these elections. I spoke with President-elect Trump earlier today and congratulated him on his victory. I also promised him help with the transition of power and that we would do it in a peaceful way.

Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris

A candidate for the presidency of the United States

The Democrat emphasized the need for a peaceful transfer of power, which, she said, distinguishes democracy from autocracy, and also emphasized that citizens should be loyal not to a specific party or politician, but to the Constitution.

Although I concede defeat in this election, I am not giving up the fight that fueled this campaign. The fight for freedom, justice, opportunity and dignity for all people, for the ideals at the foundation of our country that reflect the best of America. I will never give up this fight, Harris promised.

She urged supporters to wage this struggle not only during elections, but also through their own actions.

Sometimes fighting takes time. That doesn't mean we won't win. "Never give up," concluded the vice president of the USA.

Biden commented on Harris' defeat

Current US President Joe Biden commented on the defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election. He pointed out that she entered the race under extraordinary circumstances.

America saw Kamala Harris, whom I know and deeply admire. Under extraordinary circumstances, she took charge and led a historic campaign that embodied what is possible when guided by strong moral principles and a clear vision of the nation ... for all Americans, Joe Biden said.

According to Biden, his decision about Harris, which he made when he became a candidate for the presidency in 2020, was the first and the best.

Her story represents the best of American history. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she will continue to write this story. She will continue the struggle purposefully, decisively and with joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. She will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she leaves a mark on America's future,” Biden concluded.

