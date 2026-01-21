I will not use force against Greenland — Trump

US President Donald Trump, during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, promised not to use military force to seize Greenland, but reiterated his desire to control the island.
Points of attention
- President Trump assured that he would not use military force to seize Greenland, emphasizing his desire to control the island.
- Despite acknowledging potential benefits of using force, Trump reiterated his commitment to not resorting to violence in acquiring Greenland.
- Trump expressed that the United States is only asking for control over Greenland, highlighting its strategic significance and historical context.
Trump still wants Greenland
In his speech, Trump acknowledged that the US might "get nothing" if it did not use military force against Greenland, but promised not to do so.
The American leader once again reiterated his desire to control Greenland, noting that this is the only thing the United States is "asking for."
"All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland, which was already ours as a trusteeship, but which we respectfully returned to Denmark not long ago, after we defeated the Germans, the Japanese, the Italians and others in World War II. We gave them back that territory," Trump said, noting that the United States is "much more powerful" now than it was then.
At the same time, the US president said that control over Greenland is "a small request," because it involves "a lot of ice."
