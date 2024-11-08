I'm ready Orban unexpectedly praised the Ukrainians and made an offer
I'm ready Orban unexpectedly praised the Ukrainians and made an offer

Orban
Unexpectedly for everyone, the Hungarian leader Viktor Orban called the struggle of the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression "heroic", and also declared that he was allegedly ready to help restore peace to Ukraine.

Orban made an unexpected statement regarding Ukraine

The head of the Hungarian government drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is a sovereign state that independently decides what and how to do it.

They chose to fight and they fought heroically, it is up to them to decide whether to continue or not.

In addition, the henchman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to claim that his main mission is to protect his own people from all possible threats, including intervention in the war.

Against this background, Viktor Orban recalled how in July he made official visits to Kyiv and Moscow.

I was severely criticized for this. But what I did in Ukraine was not an attempt to convince Ukrainians to do something. I was only trying to explain to the president that time was not on his side and I was ready to help create a certain truce that would precede a longer peace. I was rejected and assured that time is on their side, — the Hungarian leader justifies.

Orban again offers "help" to Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Hungary also claims that in the conditions when Kyiv and Moscow are sure that time is on their side, he, they say, tried to create the widest possible "international peaceful climate".

What's more, as Viktor Orban admitted, sooner or later he intended to persuade Ukraine and the aggressor country Russia to negotiate.

I never told Ukrainians what to do. Their country, their future, their life, a sovereign country. But I am ready to help them, as I have done many times, because they are our neighbors who are fighting heroically, — said the Hungarian leader.

In addition, Viktor Orban added that the Ukrainian people deserve a better future than the one "they have now."

