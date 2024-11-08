Unexpectedly for everyone, the Hungarian leader Viktor Orban called the struggle of the Ukrainian people against Russian aggression "heroic", and also declared that he was allegedly ready to help restore peace to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Hungarian leader supported the sovereignty of Ukraine and recognized the right of Ukrainians to decide their own destiny.
- Orban claims that he never tried to dictate his will to the Ukrainian people.
- He added that Ukrainians deserve a better future.
Orban made an unexpected statement regarding Ukraine
The head of the Hungarian government drew attention to the fact that Ukraine is a sovereign state that independently decides what and how to do it.
In addition, the henchman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began to claim that his main mission is to protect his own people from all possible threats, including intervention in the war.
Against this background, Viktor Orban recalled how in July he made official visits to Kyiv and Moscow.
Orban again offers "help" to Ukraine
The Prime Minister of Hungary also claims that in the conditions when Kyiv and Moscow are sure that time is on their side, he, they say, tried to create the widest possible "international peaceful climate".
What's more, as Viktor Orban admitted, sooner or later he intended to persuade Ukraine and the aggressor country Russia to negotiate.
In addition, Viktor Orban added that the Ukrainian people deserve a better future than the one "they have now."
