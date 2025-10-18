IMF is pushing the NBU to devalue the hryvnia — insiders

According to anonymous sources, Bloomberg reports, the International Monetary Fund is increasing pressure on the National Bank of Ukraine regarding the devaluation of the national currency.

What the IMF proposes

According to insiders, the Fund regularly reminds the NBU about the benefits of controlled devaluation of the hryvnia.

According to foreign experts, this will provide an opportunity to strengthen the tense financial situation in Ukraine by increasing budget revenues denominated in the national currency.

However, the National Bank does not like this approach, because in this case it is about risks for inflation and public opinion.

Ukraine received most of the $15.6 billion under the IMF program agreed in 2023, and the parties are now negotiating a new package that could amount to $8 billion. Share

As the media has learned, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva intends to visit Ukraine soon.

Its main goal is to demonstrate support by reinforcing Ukraine's ambitions to obtain additional funding.