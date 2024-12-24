A car explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, which probably belongs to the head of the city's occupation council, Vasyl Nechet. The condition of the collaborator himself is currently unknown.

What is known about the “cotton” in Berdyansk?

According to media reports, the car was blown up in the yard of a house at 56 Evropeyska Street. An ambulance crew was at the scene, but there is currently no confirmation whether Necheta himself was injured.

Before the full-scale invasion, Nechet worked as the head of the Naftokhimik cultural center. After the occupation of the city, he immediately switched sides, actively cooperating with the Russian authorities, and inciting other cultural workers to cooperate with the occupiers.

Necheta also joined the ranks of the Russian dictator's United Russia party, which later led to his appointment as head of the Berdyansk occupation council.

Ukrainian partisans continue to successfully destroy Russian army equipment

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, a vehicle used by Russian soldiers was destroyed as a result of an operation by the local resistance movement.

According to insiders in the GUR, the incident occurred on December 20 near the Nakhimov military training institution.

The resistance movement managed to destroy a “Niva” vehicle used by enemy troops in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine using an incendiary mixture.

Online.UA's interlocutors in military intelligence emphasized that this was another action-reminder to all Russian occupiers who are plundering Ukrainian land.