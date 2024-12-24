In Berdyansk, the car of the head of the city's occupation council was blown up
Source:  online.ua

A car explosion occurred in temporarily occupied Berdyansk, which probably belongs to the head of the city's occupation council, Vasyl Nechet. The condition of the collaborator himself is currently unknown.

  • A car explosion occurred in Berdyansk, likely belonging to the head of the city's occupation council, Vasyl Nechet.
  • As a result of an operation by the local resistance movement in Mariupol, a vehicle used by Russian soldiers was destroyed.
  • Necheta actively collaborated with the Russian authorities and persuaded other cultural workers to cooperate with the occupiers.
  • Ukrainian partisans continue to successfully destroy Russian army equipment in the occupied territory of Ukraine.
  • The action is a reminder to all Russian occupiers, which testifies to the constant struggle of the Ukrainian resistance against the enemy.

What is known about the “cotton” in Berdyansk?

According to media reports, the car was blown up in the yard of a house at 56 Evropeyska Street. An ambulance crew was at the scene, but there is currently no confirmation whether Necheta himself was injured.

Before the full-scale invasion, Nechet worked as the head of the Naftokhimik cultural center. After the occupation of the city, he immediately switched sides, actively cooperating with the Russian authorities, and inciting other cultural workers to cooperate with the occupiers.

Necheta also joined the ranks of the Russian dictator's United Russia party, which later led to his appointment as head of the Berdyansk occupation council.

Ukrainian partisans continue to successfully destroy Russian army equipment

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, a vehicle used by Russian soldiers was destroyed as a result of an operation by the local resistance movement.

According to insiders in the GUR, the incident occurred on December 20 near the Nakhimov military training institution.

The resistance movement managed to destroy a “Niva” vehicle used by enemy troops in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine using an incendiary mixture.

Online.UA's interlocutors in military intelligence emphasized that this was another action-reminder to all Russian occupiers who are plundering Ukrainian land.

Day and night, at home and on duty, every occupier, his henchmen and property are targets for Ukrainian special services. Today, the “holy fire” of the Ukrainian resistance descended on the enemy “Nyva”, and tomorrow it may descend on the heads of Russian terrorists. None of the invaders will feel safe, wherever they are, — anonymous sources in the GUR emphasize.

