In Britain, for the first time, a company was fined for violating sanctions against the Russia

On September 27, the Office for Financial Sanctions (OFSI) of Great Britain imposed a fine of 15 thousand pounds on the company Integral Concierge Services (ICSL) for violating financial sanctions against the Russian Federation.

In Britain, the company was fined for violating anti-Russian sanctions

This is stated in a press release on the website of the British government.

The fine related to asset management services provided by ICSL to a designated person subject to asset freezing.

Between 2022 and 2023, ICSL is said to have made or received 26 payments related to services provided to a sanctioned entity, even though the company was aware that by doing so it was in breach of UK financial sanctions.

As a result of the violations, ICSL received a fine of 15,000 pounds sterling (over 20,000 US dollars). The company did not appeal the fine and paid it in full, according to the press release.

The fine imposed on ICSL for violating sanctions against Russia was the first of its kind for OFSI.

What is known about the new British sanctions against the Russian Federation

As noted by the British government, LNG is an important source of income for the Russian economy, and Russia aims to increase its share of the world market from 8% to 20%.

Previously, Britain, together with the USA and the European Union, had already imposed sanctions against "Arctic LNG 2", which led to a reduction in its production.