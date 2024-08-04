In Britain, mass protests of the far-right began — clashes and fires broke out

Dozens of rallies of far-right movements took place in Great Britain. A number of demonstrations turned into clashes and arson, and almost 100 people were detained.

What is known about the protests in Britain

According to the media, clashes took place in Hull, Liverpool, Bristol, Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Blackpool and Belfast.

Demonstrators sometimes threw fireworks, looted shops and attacked the police. Smaller demonstrations elsewhere did not turn violent.

Actions across the country erupted over an incident in England's Southport on July 29. A 17-year-old boy from the village of Banks in Lancashire attacked a children's dance school with a knife. He killed three girls aged 6, 7 and 9. Another 11 children and two adults were injured, most of them in serious condition.

🚨🇬🇧 Breaking:- Southport, UK



Protests have turned into violent riots in Southport following the stabbing of a dozen plus children with the deaths.



A Police van is set ablaze & crowds ade spiralling quickly out of control.



People have had enough - the whole Country is ready… pic.twitter.com/l5zw9R71EI — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) July 30, 2024

During the clashes, there are many law enforcement officers. Police said at least seven officers were injured, at least four of whom were taken to hospital with injuries in the city of Sunderland.

In Liverpool, police were pelted with bricks, bottles and fireworks, one officer was hit in the head when a chair was thrown, and another was kicked and knocked off a motorcycle.

In Hull, protesters smashed a window at a hotel used to house asylum seekers and pelted police with bottles and eggs.

The government's response to the clashes

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said "the right to freedom of expression and the violent unrest we have seen are two very different things."