The Danube River overflowed in the Hungarian capital, Budapest. In particular, water has already reached the building of the Hungarian Parliament.

What is known about the large-scale spill of the Danube in Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has already announced that the peak of flooding is expected in Budapest on September 21.

The head of the Hungarian government also canceled a speech in the European Parliament a few days ago due to large-scale floods in Hungary.

Leaving the shores in Budapest, the Danube flooded the embankment where the Hungarian Parliament building is located.

The water has already come critically close to the building and is beginning to flood the parliament.

Water also flooded several other streets of the Hungarian capital.

According to Orbán, despite the seriousness of the situation, the Hungarian authorities have enough resources to fight the flood.

What is known about the causes of large-scale downpours and floods in Eastern and Central Europe

According to Oleg Listopad, an ecologist and expert of the National Interests Protection Network of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences, the abnormal heat at the beginning of autumn in Ukraine and the powerful floods in the countries of Eastern and Central Europe have a clear explanation.

November emphasized that there is nothing unusual about the heavy rainfall in early autumn, but the key question is whether the authorities in the countries are ready to respond to these weather conditions.

According to him, the more moisture will accumulate in the atmosphere, the more precipitation will fall at the same time.

November emphasized that the countries of Eastern and Central Europe were covered by a cyclone, which provoked such a large amount of precipitation, which led to large-scale floods.

He also explained that in EU countries there are corresponding "red lines" in case of abnormally large amount of precipitation.