In Dnipro, the number of dead as a result of a night attack by the Russia has increased
In Dnipro, the number of dead as a result of a night attack by the Russia has increased

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipro
In Dnipro, the number of people killed as a result of a missile attack by the Russian Federation on the night of October 26 has increased to five.

Points of attention

  • Five people have died in Dnipro, Ukraine, as a result of a night missile attack by the Russian Federation.
  • Twenty-one individuals were wounded, with seven hospitalized and a 17-year-old boy in critical condition.
  • The attack caused destruction in multiple locations within the city, damaging apartment buildings, private houses, cars, and hospital buildings.
  • Building materials are being provided to owners of damaged houses for temporary repairs.
  • The Russian invaders continued their aggression by targeting additional buildings in a subsequent attack.

5 people died in Dnipro as a result of the attack by the Russia

This was announced by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak.

The number of dead in the Dnipro has increased. There are five of them now. The rescuers retrieved the man's body from under the rubble.

In Dnipro, as a result of an enemy attack, the number of wounded also increased. Currently there are 21 of them.

21 people were injured, 7 of them are in hospital. A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition.

More than two dozen apartment buildings were damaged in the city. One destroyed and one in emergency.

Dnipro

According to Lysak, building materials are issued to the owners of damaged houses for temporary repairs.

Russia's attack on the Dnipro: what is known

Three people died in Dnipro, including a child. 19 victims, four of them children. Eight are hospitalized. As a result of the night rocket attack, there is destruction in several locations in the city at once, Lysak reported.

In addition, it is emphasized that a two-story residential building and a garage came under a new attack of the enemy.

This time, the Russian invaders damaged 13 apartment buildings and 2 private houses, 30 cars, mutilated hospital buildings.




