Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin presented North Korean henchman Kim Jong-un with more than 70 wild animals as a sign of "friendship".

What is known about the transfer of wild animals by Russia to the DPRK in exchange for military aid

It is noted that the animals from the Moscow Zoo were placed in containers and sent by plane to the DPRK.

We are talking about two bears, two yaks, five white cockatoos, 25 pheasants and 40 mandarin ducks.

Animals have historically occupied an important place in interstate relations. They were given as a sign of support, kindness and care, — said the Minister of Environmental Protection of the aggressor country Oleksandr Kozlov. Share

He also noted that the animals transferred are young enough to continue breeding.

According to the journalists of the publication, animal rights activists have already criticized the way in which animals from the Moscow Zoo were transported to the DPRK.

What is wrong with the zoo in Pyongyang

In 2004, analysts from Lonely Planet in their guide called the zoo in Pyongyang a gloomy and boring place that is best avoided.

About 5,000 animals live in it, and many of them are bullied and fight with each other.

journalists noted that the zoo in Pyongyang is home to a chimpanzee, Azalea, who is known for smoking a pack of cigarettes a day. For their part, North Korean officials claim that the animal "does not linger."

What is known about the participation of the DPRK in the war against Ukraine

As President Volodymyr Zelensky noted, the DPRK has already sent 11,000 troops to Russia's Kursk Region, but their number may soon increase to 100,000.

According to anonymous sources, Kim Jong Un's regime has the ability to deploy up to 100,000 military personnel to support the Russian Federation.

This is likely to happen if the alliance between North Korea and Russia continues to strengthen.

In addition, the Russian Federation received from North Korea a significant number of long-range missile and artillery systems, which are already in use in the Kursk region.