The flight of unknown UAVs was recorded over Germany's largest industrial park in Schleswig-Holstein.
Who is suspected in the flight of unknown UAVs over an industrial park in Schleswig-Holstein
According to the journalists of the publication, law enforcement stations and the prosecutor's office reacted to the flight of unknown UAVs that may belong to Russia.
In addition, in recent days, several drones have flown over the decommissioned nuclear power plant and liquefied natural gas terminal in the city of Brunsbüttel.
The prosecutor's office in Flensburg is investigating agent activity with the aim of sabotage.
According to journalists, the drones were attributed to Russian agents. They could be launched from civilian ships in the North Sea.
What is known about other suspicious incidents in Germany
Germany is conducting an investigation into alleged sabotage by Russia in connection with attempts to poison drinking water at two military bases.
According to the journalists of the publication, the targets of Russian sabotage could be the military bases in Cologne-Van and the NATO airfield in Heilenkirchen.
According to Bundeswehr spokesman Ulrich Vonrobert, a hole was cut in the fence around the Cologne base during the night.
Those involved in the incident could not be identified, but the warning system detected "abnormal indicators" of water quality.
The representative of NATO in Heilenkirchen, Donny Demmers, said that on the evening of August 13, an unknown person tried to gain access to the facility, but was prevented by security.
