German politician and Putin's aide Sarah Wagenknecht has publicly stated her intention to seek the lifting of the embargo on Russian oil in the event of her participation of the BSW party in the state government of the federal state of Brandenburg.

According to the politician, she intends to ensure that Russian oil is supplied to the oil refinery in Schwedt again.

It would be better than begging for oil for a long and expensive time without being able to reach full capacity, Putin's aide cynically stated.

She also assured that the government of the state of Brandenburg, to which the refinery belongs, will not put up with the embargo and the uncertain situation in Schwedt, so it will put pressure on the country's authorities.

It is important to understand that against the background of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the federal government stopped importing Russian oil.

According to Sarah Wagenknecht, she considers compliance with the oil embargo against Russia "a stupid policy at the expense of Brandenburg and the entire country."

Anyone who does not correct this mistake not only endangers Schwedt's industrial base, but also makes energy unreasonably expensive for everyone, Putin's henchman complains. Share

Sarah Wagenknecht also threatened Scholz's team

On August 17, it also became known that the scandalous German politician is demanding an explanation from Olaf Scholz's government regarding the sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Moreover, she calls for the urgent formation of an investigative commission in the Bundestag to clarify the role of the federal government in this case.

If it turns out that the German authorities knew about the attack plan in advance, then we will have the scandal of the century in German politics... The explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline was a "terrorist attack on our energy supply," Sarah Wagenknecht wailed.

Olaf Scholz and his team have not yet responded to these statements.