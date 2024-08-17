Putin's people in Germany are planning to lift the embargo on oil from the Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

Putin's people in Germany are planning to lift the embargo on oil from the Russia

Sarah Wagenknecht
Читати українською
Source:  Stern

German politician and Putin's aide Sarah Wagenknecht has publicly stated her intention to seek the lifting of the embargo on Russian oil in the event of her participation of the BSW party in the state government of the federal state of Brandenburg.

Points of attention

  • Sarah Wagenknecht is trying to lobby Putin's interests in Europe.
  • The politician cynically calls compliance with the oil embargo against Russia an ineffective policy that harms industrial enterprises and the energy sector.
  • Sara Wagenknecht is also demanding an investigation into the German government's role in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Sarah Wagenknecht made a new scandalous statement

According to the politician, she intends to ensure that Russian oil is supplied to the oil refinery in Schwedt again.

It would be better than begging for oil for a long and expensive time without being able to reach full capacity, Putin's aide cynically stated.

She also assured that the government of the state of Brandenburg, to which the refinery belongs, will not put up with the embargo and the uncertain situation in Schwedt, so it will put pressure on the country's authorities.

It is important to understand that against the background of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the federal government stopped importing Russian oil.

According to Sarah Wagenknecht, she considers compliance with the oil embargo against Russia "a stupid policy at the expense of Brandenburg and the entire country."

Anyone who does not correct this mistake not only endangers Schwedt's industrial base, but also makes energy unreasonably expensive for everyone, Putin's henchman complains.

Sarah Wagenknecht also threatened Scholz's team

On August 17, it also became known that the scandalous German politician is demanding an explanation from Olaf Scholz's government regarding the sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream gas pipeline.

Moreover, she calls for the urgent formation of an investigative commission in the Bundestag to clarify the role of the federal government in this case.

If it turns out that the German authorities knew about the attack plan in advance, then we will have the scandal of the century in German politics... The explosion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline was a "terrorist attack on our energy supply," Sarah Wagenknecht wailed.

Olaf Scholz and his team have not yet responded to these statements.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Absurd decision. The expert ridiculed Putin after the breakthrough of the AFU into Kurshchyna
Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin could not imagine. Boris Johnson drew attention to the shocking moment of the Kursk operation
Boris Johnson

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?