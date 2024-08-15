Russia is suspected of poisoning drinking water at military bases in Germany
Category
World
Publication date

Russia is suspected of poisoning drinking water at military bases in Germany

Base in Cologne-Wan
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

Germany is conducting an investigation into alleged sabotage by Russia in connection with attempts to poison drinking water at two military bases.

Points of attention

  • Germany is investigating alleged sabotage by Russia in connection with attempts to poison drinking water at military bases in Cologne-Van and Heilenkirchen.
  • NATO representatives and German politicians suspect Russia of interference and express concern about potential security threats.
  • Sabotage in Germany is believed to be part of Russia's hybrid war strategy, with detailed investigations underway to determine Russia's alleged involvement.
  • Incidents of attempted poisoning of drinking water at military bases in Germany raise serious security concerns and prompt heightened vigilance.
  • Alleged incident in Cologne, a hub for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's planes, is under scrutiny to ascertain possible Russian involvement according to officials.

What is known about alleged Russian diversions to poison water at military bases in Germany

According to the journalists of the publication, the targets of Russian sabotage could be the military bases in Cologne-Van and the NATO airfield in Heilenkirchen.

The Russian Federation is suspected of trying to poison drinking water at military bases in Germany
NATO airfield in Heilenkirchen

According to Bundeswehr spokesman Ulrich Vonrobert, a hole was cut in the fence around the Cologne base during the night.

They could not identify those involved in the incident, but the warning system detected "abnormal indicators" of water quality.

What senior NATO officials and German politicians say

The NATO representative in Heilenkirchen, Donny Demmers, said that on the evening of August 13, an unknown person tried to gain access to the facility, but was prevented by security.

Since we are aware of what happened in Cologne, we checked our water supply facilities. No attackers had access to them, Demmers added.

According to the head of the defense committee in the lower house of the Bundestag, Markus Faber, the suspected sabotage concerns the facility in Cologne, which serves as a hub for the planes of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and representatives of his cabinet.

Further investigation will show whether my initial suspicions that Russia is behind this will be confirmed, - said Faber.

The head of the parliamentary committee Konstantin von Notz, who oversees the intelligence services of Germany, issued a new warning about Russia's increased hybrid warfare after a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In France, they announce new sabotage against telecommunications operators
French Police
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Unknown persons committed a new large-scale sabotage in France
French Police
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Two Russian saboteurs were preparing a series of arson attacks on Ukrzaliznytsia facilities
Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
Two Russian saboteurs

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?