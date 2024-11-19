In Glukhiv, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack increased again

12 people died as a result of an attack by the Russian army on a dormitory in Glukhiv, Sumy region. Among them is an 8-year-old boy.
In Glukhiv, 12 people are already known to have died as a result of the Russian strike
As initially reported in the State Emergency Service, 11 people died. Subsequently, the number of victims increased to 12.
Russia again attacked Sumy region
As noted, late in the evening of November 18, the enemy attacked one of the dormitories in Glukhiv, directing two Shahed-type attack UAVs at the peaceful residents.
As a result of the enemy attack, as of 7 in the morning, it was known that 6 people died, one of them was a child. 12 people were injured, including two children.
The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office specified that an 8-year-old boy had died.
Emergency and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the impact. People may still be under the rubble.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the tragedy.
