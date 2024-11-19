The strike of the Russian Federation on the dormitory in Glukhiv — the number of dead has increased
State Emergency Service
As a result of an attack by the Russian army on a dormitory in Glukhiv, Sumy region, 9 people were killed. Civilians may still be under the rubble.

  • The Russian army carried out an attack on a dormitory in Glukhiv, which resulted in the death of 9 people, including one child.
  • At the time of the tragedy, 11 people were injured, including two children, and 4 more people may be under the rubble.
  • President of Ukraine Zelenskyy stated the need for radical measures to protect the country from Russian aggression and achieve a just peace.

9 people have already died in Glukhiv as a result of the Russian attack

As reported in the State Emergency Service, as of 10:05 a.m., there are 9 dead civilians , including one child. In particular, 11 people were injured, including two children.

Probably, 4 people are under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Russia again attacked Sumy region

As noted, late in the evening of November 18, the enemy attacked one of the dormitories in Glukhiv, directing two Shahed-type attack UAVs at the peaceful residents.

As a result of the enemy attack (as of 7 a.m.), 6 people died, one of them a child. 12 people were injured, including two children.

 The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office specified that an 8-year-old boy had died.

Emergency and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the impact. People may still be under the rubble.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the tragedy.

Every day we call on the world to be decisive and strong enough for Ukraine to block these attacks on our people. Each new strike by Russia only confirms Putin's true intentions. He wants the war to continue. Talks about peace are not interesting to him. We must force Russia to a just peace by force.

