The strike of the Russian Federation on the dormitory in Glukhiv — the number of dead has increased

As a result of an attack by the Russian army on a dormitory in Glukhiv, Sumy region, 9 people were killed. Civilians may still be under the rubble.

9 people have already died in Glukhiv as a result of the Russian attack

As reported in the State Emergency Service, as of 10:05 a.m., there are 9 dead civilians , including one child. In particular, 11 people were injured, including two children.

Probably, 4 people are under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.

Photo — State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia again attacked Sumy region

As noted, late in the evening of November 18, the enemy attacked one of the dormitories in Glukhiv, directing two Shahed-type attack UAVs at the peaceful residents.

As a result of the enemy attack (as of 7 a.m.), 6 people died, one of them a child. 12 people were injured, including two children.

The Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office specified that an 8-year-old boy had died.

Emergency and rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the impact. People may still be under the rubble.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi reacted to the tragedy.