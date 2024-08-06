In Iraq, missiles attacked the US air base. Five soldiers were injured

On August 6, the US Al-Assad Air Base was attacked with two Katyusha-type missiles. As a result of the attack, at least five American soldiers were injured.

What is known about the missile attack on the US air base

As noted, two Katyusha missiles were fired at Al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq, two sources in the Iraqi security services said.

One of the Iraqi security sources said that the rockets fell on the base. It is unclear whether the attack was linked to Iran's threats to retaliate for the killings.

Earlier, Iran said that the US was responsible for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Ghaniyya in Tehran because of its support for Israel.

US officials, who wished to remain anonymous, said one of the Americans was seriously injured. They said the death toll was based on initial reports, which could change.

Base personnel are currently assessing the damage after the attack.

What preceded it

The day before, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, in a conversation with Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, conveyed a warning from Iran about its readiness to attack Israel.

It was unofficially reported that the United States expects Iran to take revenge on Israel in connection with the assassination of one of the leaders of the Hamas group on August 5 or 6.

The US has decided to send an aircraft carrier strike group, a fighter squadron and additional warships to the region.

According to Sky News Arabia, Iran plans to attack Israel on August 12 and 13, a day of mourning and fasting for Jews.

It will be recalled that Ismail Gania, one of the leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas, was killed in the morning of July 31 in the capital of Iran.