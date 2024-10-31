In Kharkiv the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building has increased

Two people died as a result of a Russian attack on a high-rise building in the Saltiv district of Kharkiv. Also, the number of victims increased to 36 people.

As noted, the rescuers unblocked the body of a civilian man aged approximately 25-30 years.

There were no statements from relatives or acquaintances about him. His identity is being established, said Dmytro Chubenko, the spokesman of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office. Share

According to the prosecutor's office, the search for a 15-year-old boy under the rubble continues.

As the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov noted, in general, two people were killed and 36 injured due to the attack of the Russian Federation with an FAB-500 aerial bomb from the UMPK.

Special equipment works, which was created specifically for such tasks. In particular, struts have been installed on the third floor to stabilize the structure and reduce the likelihood of a collapse, Terekhov said. Share

After all the rubble has been dismantled, specialists will begin work on the removal of all emergency structures and elements that may collapse.

And only later will the house be inspected to see if it is possible to repair the damaged entrance or not. The rest of the entrances already have heat and water. Work is underway to restore the power supply. Communal workers are closing the contours, - added the mayor Ihor Terekhov. Share

Updated at 2:20 p.m.

Oleg Sinegubov, head of the OVA, reported that the body of a 15-year-old boy, without signs of life, was unblocked from under the rubble of the destroyed part of the 9th floor.

The number of dead has increased to 3. The search and rescue operation continues.

The Russian Federation shelled a high-rise building in Kharkiv

As reported in OVA, the Russians struck the Saltiv district of Kharkiv. There is a hit on the fourth floor of a high-rise building.

Later, Oleg Synegubov reported that there was a fire at the place of arrival. Almost the entire entrance to the house was destroyed.

There are people trapped on the upper floors of the entrance. Among the victims, two are serious — an 11-year-old child and a 22-year-old man.

At night, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, reported on 24 victims.

Later, Sinegubov reported that one child had died. Doctors, despite their efforts, failed to resuscitate the boy. Another 29 people were injured.

A child who died as a result of a Russian strike on a house in Kharkiv was pulled from the rubble with a severe head injury, fractures and no signs of life. Resuscitation measures were carried out for 40 minutes. The child was about 14-15 years old. Share

The prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region added that the boy was pulled out from under the rubble around 11:50 p.m.