In Kharkiv the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike on a high-rise building has increased

Two people died as a result of a Russian attack on a high-rise building in the Saltiv district of Kharkiv. Also, the number of victims increased to 36 people.
Points of attention
- Two people have died in Kharkiv and the death toll has risen to 3 as a result of a Russian strike on a high-rise building.
- Rescue operations are ongoing in Kharkiv to search for victims trapped under the rubble, including a 15-year-old boy.
- Special equipment is being used to stabilize the structure and prevent further collapses in the aftermath of the attack.
- Efforts are being made to restore essential services and repair damaged structures in the affected area.
- The tragedy highlights the devastating impact of the Russian attack on civilians in Kharkiv and the urgent need for humanitarian aid and support.
Two people died in Kharkiv due to an attack by the Russian Federation
As noted, the rescuers unblocked the body of a civilian man aged approximately 25-30 years.
According to the prosecutor's office, the search for a 15-year-old boy under the rubble continues.
As the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov noted, in general, two people were killed and 36 injured due to the attack of the Russian Federation with an FAB-500 aerial bomb from the UMPK.
After all the rubble has been dismantled, specialists will begin work on the removal of all emergency structures and elements that may collapse.
Updated at 2:20 p.m.
Oleg Sinegubov, head of the OVA, reported that the body of a 15-year-old boy, without signs of life, was unblocked from under the rubble of the destroyed part of the 9th floor.
The number of dead has increased to 3. The search and rescue operation continues.
The Russian Federation shelled a high-rise building in Kharkiv
As reported in OVA, the Russians struck the Saltiv district of Kharkiv. There is a hit on the fourth floor of a high-rise building.
Later, Oleg Synegubov reported that there was a fire at the place of arrival. Almost the entire entrance to the house was destroyed.
There are people trapped on the upper floors of the entrance. Among the victims, two are serious — an 11-year-old child and a 22-year-old man.
At night, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, reported on 24 victims.
Later, Sinegubov reported that one child had died. Doctors, despite their efforts, failed to resuscitate the boy. Another 29 people were injured.
The prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region added that the boy was pulled out from under the rubble around 11:50 p.m.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-