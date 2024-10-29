The Russian Federation launched a missile attack on Kharkiv — 4 people were killed

At night, the Russians struck the private sector in Kharkiv's Osnovyansk district. As a result of the attack, houses were destroyed and damaged, and there were casualties.

Russia attacked a civilian house with a rocket

As reported by the State Emergency Service, as a result of the impact, one house was completely destroyed, another 19 buildings and 4 cars were partially damaged.

The fire was extinguished promptly. The bodies of 4 dead people — two women and two men — were recovered from the rubble.

Rescue operations are ongoing. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provide assistance to people on the spot.

According to the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, the Russian occupiers targeted a house in Kharkiv with a hybrid missile "Grim-E1".

"Grim-E1" is a hybrid of a guided aerial bomb and a missile.

In recent days, the enemy has concentrated specifically on terrorist attacks on Kharkiv — hitting residential buildings, our historical monuments, symbols of the city, such as Derzhprom, the mayor stated.

In this context, Terekhov urged the residents of Kharkiv to be very careful and not to ignore air warning signals.

What is known about previous Russian attacks on Kharkiv

In the evening of October 28, Russian terrorists attacked Kharkov with anti-aircraft guns. The enemy targeted the central part of the city in the Shevchenkiv district.

As a result of the Russian attack, the building of a medical institution and an administrative institution was damaged, in particular the building of Derzhprom, which is a monument of national importance. According to the latest data, 9 people were injured.

In addition, on the night of October 29, the Russian army also carried out airstrikes on Kharkiv. As a result of enemy shelling, there were casualties in the city, and destruction and damage to buildings were reported.