The Russian Federation attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv — 34 people were injured, a child was killed

On the evening of October 30, Russian troops attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, an 11-year-old boy died, and another 34 people were injured.
Points of attention
- An 11-year-old boy tragically died and 34 others were injured in Kharkiv due to a Russian attack on a high-rise building.
- The incident led to extensive damage to the building, with reports of people trapped on upper floors and severe injuries among the victims.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack, emphasizing the urgent need to stop Russia's aggression with unified global efforts.
- The devastating consequences of the Russian Federation's actions highlight the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the urgent need for international intervention.
- The attack in Kharkiv serves as a grim reminder of the impact of conflict on innocent civilians, calling for immediate actions to protect lives and end the violence.
The Russian Federation shelled a high-rise building in Kharkiv
As reported in OVA, the Russians struck the Saltiv district of Kharkiv. There is a hit on the fourth floor of a high-rise building.
Later, Oleg Synegubov reported that there was a fire at the place of arrival. Almost the entire entrance to the house was destroyed.
There are people trapped on the upper floors of the entrance. Among the victims, two are serious — an 11-year-old child and a 22-year-old man.
At night, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, reported on 24 victims.
Later, Sinegubov reported that one child had died. Doctors, despite their efforts, failed to resuscitate the boy. Another 29 people were injured.
The prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region added that the boy was pulled out from under the rubble around 11:50 p.m.
On the morning of October 31, Synegubov wrote that 34 people were injured at the moment.
Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian shelling of Kharkiv
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacted to the cynical attack of the occupiers on a residential building in Kharkiv. He noted that the partners see what is happening every day.
