The Russian Federation attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv — 34 people were injured, a child was killed

On the evening of October 30, Russian troops attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, an 11-year-old boy died, and another 34 people were injured.

As reported in OVA, the Russians struck the Saltiv district of Kharkiv. There is a hit on the fourth floor of a high-rise building.

Later, Oleg Synegubov reported that there was a fire at the place of arrival. Almost the entire entrance to the house was destroyed.

There are people trapped on the upper floors of the entrance. Among the victims, two are serious — an 11-year-old child and a 22-year-old man.

At night, the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, reported on 24 victims.

Later, Sinegubov reported that one child had died. Doctors, despite their efforts, failed to resuscitate the boy. Another 29 people were injured.

A child who died as a result of a Russian strike on a house in Kharkiv was pulled from the rubble with a severe head injury, fractures and no signs of life. Resuscitation measures were carried out for 40 minutes. The child was about 14-15 years old.

The prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region added that the boy was pulled out from under the rubble around 11:50 p.m.

On the morning of October 31, Synegubov wrote that 34 people were injured at the moment.

According to confirmed data, the deceased boy turned 12 in September. Another 15-year-old boy is under the rubble. The found body fragments belong to a previously identified person. At this moment, one person died. 34 were injured, Sinegubov said.

Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian shelling of Kharkiv

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacted to the cynical attack of the occupiers on a residential building in Kharkiv. He noted that the partners see what is happening every day.