In Kharkiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack has increased

On the afternoon of April 6, the Russian army dropped a guided aerial bomb on Kharkiv. So far, it is known about one dead and three injured.

Three people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian attack

In Kharkiv, the number of victims has increased as a result of the attack on the Shevchenkiv district, which occurred in the afternoon of April 6. Currently, three victims are known.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov in the Telegram channel.

As a result of the occupiers' attack on Kharkiv, two more civilians sought medical help: a 66-year-old man with acubarotrauma and a 12-year-old girl with an acute stress reaction. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv OVA

Also, according to him, an educational institution and residential infrastructure were damaged in the city.

Consequences of today's air bomb modification attack of the UMBP on the civilian urban development of Kharkiv. According to detailed information, four people were injured: a 47-year-old man and two women aged 66 and 22 with explosive injuries, and a 10-year-old girl was diagnosed with an acute reaction to stress.

A 49-year-old man died.

In addition, at 15:40, the occupiers attacked three settlements of the Kharkiv district with guided aerial bombs. As a result, the store and boiler room of the store, a private house and an outbuilding were damaged.

At this moment, information about the victims has not been received.

Russia hit Kharkiv with a KAB

The head of the regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, says that the Russians used a unified 30-centimeter planing munition to strike the Shevchenkiv district of Kharkiv on the afternoon of April 6.

They shell the city of Kharkiv several times a day. This is waging an aggressive war on the part of the Russian Federation, it is aimed at intimidating the civilian population. They hit civilian objects, as a result of which civilians suffer. They want to intimidate the population so that people leave the city, this is their tactic.

According to him, the Russian Federation carried out an airstrike from the territory of the Belgorod region.

Attacks of the Russian army on Kharkiv

On April 6, around 3 p.m., explosions were heard in the city.

After that, the local authorities reported that an attack was made on the Shevchenkiv district of the city, probably by KAB.

As a result of the impact, one person died. It was also initially known about one injured person.

In addition, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv on the night of April 5-6. Then there was a hit next to a residential building. An hour later, the occupiers struck another blow at Kharkiv. Later it became known that as a result of the night attack, six people were killed and there are also wounded.