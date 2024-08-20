In Kurshchyna, early elections of the governor were announced due to the offensive of the Armed Forces

In the Kursk region of Russia, early elections of the governor were announced. Instead of the planned September 6-9, they will begin at the end of August.
Points of attention
- Early elections of the governor in the Kursk region of Russia have been announced in connection with the offensive of the Armed Forces.
- Voting is scheduled for August 29.
- Putin may transfer even more of his troops from the territory of Ukraine to the Kursk region.
The Russians decided to hold early elections for the governor of Kurshchyna
As reported by the regional election committee, the decision was made "in order to guarantee the safety, protection of life and health of the citizens of the Russian Federation.
Instead, Acting Governor Oleksiy Smirnov, registered as a candidate from United Russia, said that the vote "will take place in an extremely difficult environment."
Thus, the election of the Kurshchyna governor will begin on August 29.
Putin is currently not serious about the defense of the Kursk region
According to one of the insiders, as of today, the dictator is strengthening the defense of the region with mostly untrained conscripts who come from other regions of the aggressor country.
In addition, it is emphasized that in addition to the troops transferred from Ukraine, Russia also sent personnel from the Leningrad Military District and Kaliningrad.
Anonymous sources suggest that in fact Putin may transfer even more of his troops from the territory of Ukraine to the Kursk region.
