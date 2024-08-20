In Kurshchyna, early elections of the governor were announced due to the offensive of the Armed Forces

In the Kursk region of Russia, early elections of the governor were announced. Instead of the planned September 6-9, they will begin at the end of August.

The Russians decided to hold early elections for the governor of Kurshchyna

As reported by the regional election committee, the decision was made "in order to guarantee the safety, protection of life and health of the citizens of the Russian Federation.

Instead, Acting Governor Oleksiy Smirnov, registered as a candidate from United Russia, said that the vote "will take place in an extremely difficult environment."

I am sure that each of you really assesses the situation in the region and will agree with my position. Now more than ever, your support is important to me. Now I am focused as much as possible on solving the priority tasks, I am the head of the operational headquarters, we are working for the good of our homeland, - said Smirnov.

Thus, the election of the Kurshchyna governor will begin on August 29.

Putin is currently not serious about the defense of the Kursk region

According to one of the insiders, as of today, the dictator is strengthening the defense of the region with mostly untrained conscripts who come from other regions of the aggressor country.

In addition, it is emphasized that in addition to the troops transferred from Ukraine, Russia also sent personnel from the Leningrad Military District and Kaliningrad.

Some officials also expressed concern that Ukraine, which has sent some of its most experienced forces to Kursk Oblast, may have created weaknesses on its own front that Russia could use to gain more territory inside Ukraine. Share

Anonymous sources suggest that in fact Putin may transfer even more of his troops from the territory of Ukraine to the Kursk region.