In Kyiv, a Russian shaheed hit a house — a fire started
On October 25, an explosion rang out in the Solomyan district of Kyiv due to the impact of a Russian attack drone. A fire broke out in one of the houses.

Points of attention

  • An explosion in Kyiv's Solomyan district was caused by a Russian attack drone hitting a residential building, leading to a fire.
  • Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed the incident and mentioned that emergency services are actively responding to the situation.
  • Multiple apartments on the upper floors of the building were damaged, with the fire affecting floors 17 to 19.
  • Residents were warned of incoming drones prior to the explosion and the Russian military launched the attack on Kyiv.
  • Emergency services are on the scene in the Solomyan district, working to manage the aftermath of the drone attack.

Russia attacked Kyiv with drones: there is a hit

An explosion occurred in the Solomyan district of the capital. Previously, the enemy "Shakhed" hit a residential building. Emergency services are on the way. Details later, — said the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko.

At the same time, KMVA explained that a fire broke out in a separate apartment in a multi-apartment residential building as a result of an attack by a UAV of the Russian army on Kyiv in the Solomyanskyi district of the city.

In a high-rise building hit by an enemy drone, the upper floors are on fire. Emergency services are on the spot, Klitschko noted.

At 9:40 p.m., according to the KMDA, several apartments on the upper floors of the building were damaged, according to preliminary information, in the Solomyan district in an apartment building.

There is a fire in a house in the Solomyan district, which was hit by an enemy UAV. Damaged apartments on the 17th, 18th, 19th floors. All emergency services are on site.

Kyiv

Attack of Russian drones on Kyiv

In the evening of October 25, the Russian military decided to launch another attack on Ukraine. Part of Shakheds was sent to Kyiv.

Shortly before the explosion in the city, Kyiv residents received a message from the Air Force warning that drones were flying from the Kyiv region in the direction of Kyiv.

Note that the air alert was announced in several areas at once.

