In the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, debris from Russian drones damaged houses

The occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with drones on the night of October 13. In the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, private houses were damaged due to falling fragments of Russian drones.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, there were no civilian casualties and no hits to critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region.

Three private houses were damaged in two districts of the region as a result of falling debris.

According to preliminary data, 12 UAVs were destroyed in the Cherkasy region by the forces of mobile fire groups and thanks to electronic countermeasures.

In Zolotonishchyna, several houses were damaged due to falling debris.

At the same time, it is noted that for unknown reasons, a fire broke out in a warehouse with construction materials in the regional center that night.

Air defense forces shot down 31 enemy "shahed" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 13, the enemy struck:

in Poltava region and Odesa region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region — the Russian Federation and the TOT of Crimea

by two Kh-59 guided air missiles over Chernihiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast from the airspace of the Kursk Oblast

68 strike UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel — RF.)

Anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 31 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

The Air Force noted that 36 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense. The information is being clarified.