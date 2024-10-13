In the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, debris from Russian drones damaged houses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

In the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, debris from Russian drones damaged houses

In the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, debris from Russian drones damaged houses
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with drones on the night of October 13. In the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, private houses were damaged due to falling fragments of Russian drones.

Points of attention

  • In the Kyiv and Cherkasy regions, private houses were damaged due to falling fragments of Russian drones.
  • 12 drones were destroyed by the forces of mobile fire groups and thanks to electronic countermeasures in the Cherkasy region.
  • 31 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.
  • The Air Force noted the loss of 36 Russian drones, presumably as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, there were no civilian casualties and no hits to critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv region.

Three private houses were damaged in two districts of the region as a result of falling debris.

According to preliminary data, 12 UAVs were destroyed in the Cherkasy region by the forces of mobile fire groups and thanks to electronic countermeasures.

In Zolotonishchyna, several houses were damaged due to falling debris.

At the same time, it is noted that for unknown reasons, a fire broke out in a warehouse with construction materials in the regional center that night.

Air defense forces shot down 31 enemy "shahed" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of October 13, the enemy struck:

  • in Poltava region and Odesa region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region — the Russian Federation and the TOT of Crimea

  • by two Kh-59 guided air missiles over Chernihiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast from the airspace of the Kursk Oblast

  • 68 strike UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Orel — RF.)

Anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 31 enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

The Air Force noted that 36 Russian drones were lost in location in various regions of Ukraine, presumably as a result of active anti-aircraft missile defense. The information is being clarified.

One UAV is in the air. Currently, combat work is ongoing.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down two Daggers and more than 30 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down two Daggers and more than 30 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drones flew near the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant. What to prepare for
NAEC "Energoatom"
Russia may attack one of the Ukrainian nuclear power plants
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 31 enemy "shahed" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 31 enemy "shahed" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?