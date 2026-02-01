In Kyiv, heat was restored to over 1,500 high-rise buildings
In Kyiv, heat was restored to over 1,500 high-rise buildings

Vitaliy Klitschko
The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, officially confirmed that over 1,500 more Kyiv high-rise buildings were connected to the heat supply last night.

Points of attention

  • In addition to heat, water supply has been successfully restored in all districts of Kyiv, providing relief to the affected population.
  • The recent power outage incident in Kyiv underscores the critical importance of maintaining infrastructure resilience to ensure uninterrupted essential services.

Last night, more than 1,500 more high-rise buildings in the capital, which were left without heat due to an emergency in Ukraine's power system, were connected to heat supply.

Mayor of Kyiv

According to the mayor, as of the morning of February 1, 1,000 homes remain without heat supply.

Vitaliy Klitschko added that utility workers and energy workers are doing everything possible to return heat to the apartments of Kyiv residents.

Also, late at night on January 31, it became known that water supply had been restored in all districts of the capital.

As mentioned earlier, on the morning of the same day, emergency power outages occurred in Kyiv, as in many cities in Ukraine.

Metro traffic was stopped due to low voltage in the network. Underground metro stations could only operate as shelters (on backup power to the stations).

Moreover, it is stated that the accident led to the shutdown of the city's water and heating systems.

