In Kyiv, rescuers recovered two more bodies from the rubble of a high-rise building

In Kyiv, the death toll from a massive Russian attack on May 14 has risen to seven people.

Russia killed 7 people in Kyiv on May 14

The death toll from the collapse of an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district has risen to seven people. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the collapse of the residential building.

In the last hour, rescuers have unblocked the bodies of two more people, bringing the death toll to seven, including one child. Share

The State Emergency Service has deployed more than 170 emergency workers and more than 50 pieces of equipment, including engineering equipment for clearing debris, at the work site.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Center for Policing work with people who need psychological assistance.

Dog teams surveyed 2,300 sq. m. of territory. 400 cubic meters of debris from building structures were removed.

In Kyiv, May 15 was declared a day of mourning for those killed in the massive combined attack by the Russians on May 14. Share

This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

On this day, flags will be flown at half-mast on all municipal buildings in the city. It is also recommended to lower state flags on state and private buildings. On May 15, any entertainment events are prohibited in the city.

As Klitschko noted, the clearing of rubble in the damaged house in the Darnytsia district is ongoing.